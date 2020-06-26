Virus threat to 72 kids after health worker who immunised them tests corona positive

A health worker at a primary healthcare centre in Ernakulam district in Kerala tested positive for novel coronavirus. After that, 72 children who were in her primary contact list will be screened for COVID-19.

The toddlers were immunised by the health worker at Chowara PHC. The children and their parents have been put under observation. Sixty two children are from Sreemoolanagaram panchayat while 10 others are from nearby areas. Six ASHA workers and 15 hospital staff are also being screened for virus infection.

The health worker and her husband tested positive on Tuesday and the health officials are preparing the primary contact list of the couple. Forty nine persons have been identified in the primary contact list of the health worker's husband.

Following the incident, six wards in Sreemoolanagaram panchayat have been declared as containment zones. Ward 15 of the Neeleswaram panchayat has also been declared a containment zone as persons in the primary contact list of the health worker’s husband are from this area. With this, the total number of containment zones in Ernakulam raised to 11.

Meanwhile, minister V.S Sunil Kumar, who is in charge of the district, asked the health officials to ensure health workers deputed for immunisation vaccination are not virus infected. He is said to have called for strict preventive measures to be taken in this regard.

In Ernakulam, the rate of local spread through contacts is only nine percent. “More beds will be set up at the first-line treatment centre set up at the Adlux convention centre, Angamaly. One more first-line treatment centre will be set up at CIAL convention centre near Cochin airport,” the minister added.