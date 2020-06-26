94th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

491,170

18,185

Recovered

285,671

13,983

Deaths

15,308

401

Maharashtra147741774536931 Delhi73780447652428 Tamil Nadu7097739999911 Gujarat29578215061754 Uttar Pradesh2019313119611 Rajasthan1629612840379 West Bengal1564810190606 Madhya Pradesh125959619542 Haryana124637380198 Telangana113644688230 Andhra Pradesh108844988136 Karnataka105606672170 Bihar8488648056 Assam664740349 Jammu and Kashmir6549396790 Odisha5962429124 Punjab47693192120 Kerala3727194123 Uttarakhand2691175836 Jharkhand2261160512 Tripura129510261 Manipur10563540 Goa8393352 Himachal Pradesh8394748 Puducherry5021879 Chhatisgarh4233296 Chandigarh4043066 Nagaland3551600 Arunachal Pradesh172421 Mizoram145300 Sikkim85390 Meghalaya46421
Nation Current Affairs 26 Jun 2020 Pinarayi to Kerala c ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Pinarayi to Kerala citizens: Maintain travel journal to make contact tracing easier

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SMITHA N
Published Jun 26, 2020, 2:12 pm IST
Updated Jun 26, 2020, 2:12 pm IST
The disaster management authority has warned of a big spike in active cases by August end
Representational image shows a sign outside the baggage claim area of an airport. AP photo
  Representational image shows a sign outside the baggage claim area of an airport. AP photo

Kerala Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has asked people to maintain details of their travel history which would help in contact tracing in case if they get infected by virus.

“People’s cooperation is crucial to battle COVID-19 cases with unknown source of infection. Everyone should keep a ‘break the chain’ diary with details of the vehicles in which they commuted, vehicle number, the time and the name of hotel, shops or other places visited. Details can be recorded in phone or in a notebook. This will help in tracing the contact details of the person if he tests positive for the virus,” chief minister said.

 

The State Disaster Management Authority has warned of a big spike in the number of active cases by August end, despite the strict vigil and effective control measures taken by the government continues. “There may be an increase or decrease in the projected spike in number of active cases. Any lapse in the strict vigil and control measures will significantly increase the number of cases,” he said.

The state has only 109 cases per million of the total tested while the number is 362 at national level. The mortality rate in Kerala is 0.6 per cent as against 3.1 per cent nationally. Of the 22 deaths reported from the state, 20 patients have other serious medical conditions, Pinarayi Vijayan said.

According to the Kerala chief minister the major achievement is minimising the number of infections through contact. “Despite the huge inflow of non resident Keralites, only seven per cent of positive persons spread virus through contact. Local spread from the remaining 93 per cent of NRKs could be prevented with strict quarantine measures.”

On Friday, 123 new cases were reported in the state taking the total number to 3726. The number of active cases is 1763.

...
Tags: contact tracing, cm pinarayi vijayan, kerala covid 19, travel history, travel journal
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Latest From Nation

The entrance to the famous restaurant in Mysuru. — DC photo

Another iconic Mysuru restaurant to down shutters over COVID-19 worries

Representational image. (PTI)

IMD: Southwest Monsoon covers whole of India two weeks ahead of schedule

General MM Naravane meets soldiers at Leh during his two-day tour. (PTI)

Disengagement will take time, says Indian Army as China continues troop build-up

Mount road in Chennai wears a deserted look following the intensified lockdown in select districts of the state. PTI

Tamil Nadu's daily average of COVID-19 deaths is 26 over last 20 days



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CBSE class 10 exams cancelled, class 12 students will have an option: Centre tells SC

Centre and the CBSE Thursday informed the Supreme Court that they have decided to cancel the Class X and XII examinations. (PTI Photo)

Disengagement will take time, says Indian Army as China continues troop build-up

General MM Naravane meets soldiers at Leh during his two-day tour. (PTI)

Telangana, Gujarat and Maharashtra under Centre's radar as corona cases rise

A scene from Bengaluru under lockdown. (PTI)

Supreme Court allows CBSE to cancel board exams, approves new marking scheme

The Supreme Court of India. (PTI)

IMD: Southwest Monsoon covers whole of India two weeks ahead of schedule

Representational image. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham