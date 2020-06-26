No lockdown in Bengaluru: Karnataka Govt tells all party MLAs

A deserted flyover in Bengaluru following lockdown after number of covid cases shot up. — Satish B

Bengaluru: The State government has categorically said that it will not reimpose lockdown in Bengaluru following a spike in Covid 19 positive cases.

During a meeting with all party MLAs, MPs and Ministers of Bengaluru city, Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa said that the government is not in favour of imposing lockdown. However, he assured the MLAs that the government will take all necessary measures to control the spread of Covid positive cases.

Congress legislators of Bengaluru city and Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha Constituency MP, D.K. Suresh expressed displeasure against the state government for providing poor facilities to Covid patients admitted in the Hospitals.

Chief Minister Yediyurappa explained the measures taken by the government to control Covid cases in the city. But his explanation did not go down well with Congress legislators. Congress MLAs in turn listed the failures of the government in handling of Covid 19 cases.

Opposition MLAs asked the government's decision to reimpose lockdown in the city. However the Chief Minister said that reimposition of lockdown will affect the day-to-day life of people and it will hamper the economic activities in the city as business had just resumed.

In the meeting Congress legislators, Rizwan Arshad and Harris suggested to the government that since Coronavirus was spreading at the community level, the government must reimpose lockdown in Bengaluru. They also said that if the government imposed lockdown in the city, it must provide financial assistance to people and increase financial help to Corona warriors.

Bengaluru Rural MP, D.K.Suresh pointed out difficulties faced by Covid patients in the hospitals. He asked the government to provide food to the patients at dedicated Covid hospitals in Bengaluru.

MLAs also asked the government to increase infrastructure facilities in hospitals including procuring more ventilators.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, BTM Layout Congress MLA, Ramalinga Reddy said that, government had informed it will not impose lockdown in Bengaluru. MLAs also advised the government to conduct more random tests in the city. Instead of imposing lockdown, government assured them that it would take comprehensive measures to combat Covid 19 pandemic, Mr. Reddy said.

Shantinagara MLA, Harris said that the government was reluctant to impose lockdown but was needed in the wake of fears of community transmission.

Suggestions of MLAs in the meeting

Increase random testing and take stringent action against those who violate the sealdown.

If lockdown is possible, issue advisory to people to avoid visiting public places.

Increase dedicated hospitals to treat Covid-19 positive patients.

Opposition MLAs suggested to the government to discuss with experts regarding reimposition of lockdown in the city.

The Chief Minister assured the opposition MLAs that the government will consider all the suggestions provided by them based on their feasibility

He also told them that the government had identified more private hospitals to treat Covid patients in Bengaluru