94th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

491,170

18,185

Recovered

285,671

13,983

Deaths

15,308

401

Maharashtra147741774536931 Delhi73780447652428 Tamil Nadu7097739999911 Gujarat29578215061754 Uttar Pradesh2019313119611 Rajasthan1629612840379 West Bengal1564810190606 Madhya Pradesh125959619542 Haryana124637380198 Telangana113644688230 Andhra Pradesh108844988136 Karnataka105606672170 Bihar8488648056 Assam664740349 Jammu and Kashmir6549396790 Odisha5962429124 Punjab47693192120 Kerala3727194123 Uttarakhand2691175836 Jharkhand2261160512 Tripura129510261 Manipur10563540 Goa8393352 Himachal Pradesh8394748 Puducherry5021879 Chhatisgarh4233296 Chandigarh4043066 Nagaland3551600 Arunachal Pradesh172421 Mizoram145300 Sikkim85390 Meghalaya46421
Nation Current Affairs 26 Jun 2020 Indian Railways: No ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Indian Railways: No trains cancelled

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 26, 2020, 7:58 am IST
Updated Jun 26, 2020, 8:03 am IST
'There is no blanket order ruling out running of trains until August 12'
The Indian Railways said a decision on resumption of normal services has not yet been taken. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)
 The Indian Railways said a decision on resumption of normal services has not yet been taken. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

New Delhi: After misleading reports appeared in the media that all trains up to August 12 have been cancelled, the Indian Railways rushed to clarify that it has done no such thing.

“There is no blanket order ruling out running of more trains till August 12,” the Railway Ministry said in a statement.

 

“We have only enabled refunds for trains that are not being operated and for which tickets were booked prior to the lockdown and up to April 14, 2020.

“No trains which are presently operational have been cancelled. The special trains will continue to run. As far as running of more trains are concerned, all will be informed and bookings will be done as and when a decision is taken about them.

The Railways is running 230 special trains at present and the normal full strength train services is yet to resume since the lockdown ended. 

Reports quoting the Railway Board on Thursday had said all regular mail, express and passenger services as well as suburban trains have been cancelled till August 12. The decision was taken keeping in mind the increasing number of coronavirus cases in the country, it said citing unnamed sources.

...
Tags: indian railways, cancellations
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

A vendor wearing a face mask waits for customers under a flyover bridge in Hyderabad. Coronavirus cases crossed the 10000 mark in the state of Telangana this week. (AP)

Telangana health officials begin complaining about private corona tests

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah. (PTI)

BJP-Congress trade barbs over Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi

Representational image. (PTI)

India slams Pakistan's fictitious terror charges against four Indian nationals

Representational image. (PTI)

US H1B visa: India assessing impact of Donald Trump's order



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

CBSE class 10 exams cancelled, class 12 students will have an option: Centre tells SC

Centre and the CBSE Thursday informed the Supreme Court that they have decided to cancel the Class X and XII examinations. (PTI Photo)

US H1B visa: India assessing impact of Donald Trump's order

Representational image. (PTI)

India slams Pakistan's fictitious terror charges against four Indian nationals

Representational image. (PTI)

BJP-Congress trade barbs over Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah. (PTI)

Yediyurappa warns of another lockdown while West Bengal extends it till July 31

Karnataka Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham