Youth Congress workers to meet Rahul Gandhi today

Published Jun 26, 2019
Rahul Gandhi, who won the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala, lost to Bharatiya Janata Party’s Smriti Irani in Amethi, which was considered a stronghold of the party. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers on Wednesday will meet Rahul Gandhi and appeal to him to continue as Congress president, reported Hindustan Times. This meeting comes days after Rahul Gandhi announced his decision to quit the post of party president after Congress’s loss in the general elections.

In this election, the Congress just managed to win 52 of the 543 seats. The party could not open its account in as many as 18 states and union territories.

 

“In order to urge Rahul Gandhi to continue as President, members and workers of Indian Youth Congress will gather at his residence urging him to continue his guidance, under the leadership of IYC national president Keshav Chand Yadav, AICC in-charge to IYC, Krishna Allavaru, and IYC national vice president Srinivas BV,” said a communiqué from the IYC, the Congress’ youth wing, on Tuesday.

On May 25, the Congress Working Committee, the party’s highest decision making body, had rejected Gandhi’s resignation offer and requested him to continue to lead the party.

This IYC move comes at a time when Gandhi has already told the media that he will have no role in picking his successor but the Congress has not given up hope yet.

Meanwhile, Congress parliamentary party leader Sonia Gandhi has called a meeting of all party MPs on Wednesday. They are expected to discuss the party’s floor strategy in Parliament and take a call on bills, including the triple talaq bill.

