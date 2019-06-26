TRS accuses BJP of creating communal tension in Telangana

Hyderabad: The TRS on Tuesday alleged that BJP leaders were trying to create communal tension in the state. TRS MLC Karne Prabhakar, while addressing a press conference in Telangana Bhavan, said that after winning four MP seats, the BJP leaders had been making irresponsible statements.

While condemning the comments of Adilabad MP Soyam Bapurao, he said that the BJP MP was trying to disturb peace in the district. Mr Bapurao had said that he would behead Muslims if they harassed tribal women.

Mr Prabhakar demanded that the MP withdraw the comments and apologise to the people. He said BJP state president Dr K. Laxman should intervene in the issue.

He said there was no place for communal politics in Telangana state and that BJP leaders Bandi Sanjay Kumar and T. Raja Singh were raking up issues for political gain.

He added that they would not allow BJP leaders to create a situation like West Bengal in the state.

The MLC said that the people were with the TRS and would not allow the BJP leaders’ communal politics in the state.