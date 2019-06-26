Cricket World Cup 2019

Names of one lakh people included last year in Assam’s NRC to be removed

Published Jun 26, 2019, 11:52 am IST
Updated Jun 26, 2019, 11:52 am IST
The National Register of Citizens is being updated to pick out illegal foreigners in the state.
The new additional draft list contains only the names of those people who had figured in the ‘Complete Draft NRC’ published on July 30, 2018; but were subsequently found ineligible for inclusion for various reasons in the final NRC to be published on July 31 this year. (Photo: FIle)
Assam: Names of one lakh people included last year in Assam’s draft citizens register will be removed, according to the additional draft list of exclusions of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) published on Wednesday reported Hindustan Times.

The new additional draft list contains only the names of those people who had figured in the ‘Complete Draft NRC’ published on July 30, 2018; but were subsequently found ineligible for inclusion for various reasons in the final NRC to be published on July 31 this year.

 

Last year, the names of 40 lakh of the 3.23 crore applicants had been excluded from the complete draft that NRC released. The National Register of Citizens is being updated to pick out illegal foreigners in the state.

Tags: assam, nrc, supreme court
Location: India, Assam


