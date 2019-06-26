Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 26 Jun 2019 Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi advocates a ‘Ram hug’

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 26, 2019, 1:42 am IST
Updated Jun 26, 2019, 1:42 am IST
He insisted that the Jharkhand incident was an isolate case and the BJP is completely against such incidents.
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
 Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

New Delhi: With the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Jhark-hand government coming under fire over the lynching of a 24-year-old man over theft and allegedly forced to chant “Jai Shri Ram” and “Jai Hanuman”, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday termed the incident as a “heinous crime”, saying ‘Jai Shri Ram’ can be chanted by embracing people and not by throttling them.

Mr Naqvi, who made these remarks on the sidelines of a training programme for Haj deputationists, called for a stern action against those involved in such incidents.

 

Opposition parties had criticised the BJP over the incident, which was rais-ed in Parliament by Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who had alleged that Jharkhand had become a “lynching factory”.

“Jai Shri Ram can be chanted by embracing people and not after throttling them. Such incidents cannot be justified. We have committed that we won’t let the destructive agenda dominate the development agenda,” said Mr Naqvi and added that people involved in such incidents have “only one motive to spoil the positive atmosphere created by the government.”

He insisted that the Jharkhand incident was an isolate case and the BJP is completely against such incidents.

A record two lakh Indian pilgrims will perform Haj this year, with 48 per cent of them women, Mr Naqvi said more than 2,340 women will perform Haj without mehram (male companion) this year and arrangements have made to send these women without the lottery system.

The figure was at 1,180 last year. In a first, all applicants from several states, including UP, Bihar, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh, will perform Haj as “their wai-ting lists have been clea-red due to increase in Haj quota”, the minister said.

“For the first time since Independence, a record number of 2 lakh Indian Muslims will go to Haj this year without any subsidy, on more than 500 flights and from 21 emb-arkation points across the country,” Mr Naqvi. While 1.40 lakh pilgrims will go through the Haj Commit-tee of India, 60,000 will go through Haj Group Organisers.

A total of 19 health centres—16 in Macca and 3 in Madina — have been established. Besides, three hospitals in Mecca and one in Madina have been established to ensure health facilities.

...
Tags: union minister mukhtar abbas naqvi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Sabarimala

Vincent again moves bill to protect Sabarimala customs

P. S. Sreedharan Pillai

Abdullakutty ignoring state BJP leaves leaders fuming

Abhimanyu's uncle who commented below the Facebook post by electricity minister M.M. Mani on a recent movie Nan Petta Makan which portrays the life of Abhimanyu, said that the all culprits behind the murder were not arrested and some have reportedly left the country.

Kochi: Abhimanyu kin not happy with probe

E.P. Jayarajan

Bifurcating Malappuram not scientific, says E P Jayarajan



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli abuses Twitter user for correcting her English; read

Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: Pakistani leader attacks journalist during live TV debate

Funnily enough, shortly after the fight, Siyal took his seat on the panel again beside Imtiaz. (Photo: YouTube screengrab)
 

36 years of 1983 World Cup victory: Ranveer Singh shares reel '83 glimpses; see here

Ranveer Singh with Kapil Dev. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Iranian President Rouhani says White House is 'mentally retarded'

The US sanctions targeting top Iranian statesmen come after the downing of a US drone by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps last week. (Photo: AP)
 

Kerala best state on health parameters, UP ranks worst: NITI Aayog report

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha were among the worst-performing states on the index. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Karisma Kapoor sets 'birthday mood' with this hot bikini picture; check out

Karisma Kapoor in bikini. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Supreme Court clears Gujarat RS polls

Supreme Court

13 years on, schools in Red zone open

Bhupesh Baghel

Hyderabad: Biggest Ganesh idol this year

Likeness of the Khairatabad Ganesh idol released on Tuesday

Hyderabad: 4 civic staff suspended for poisoning 78 stray dogs

Stray dogs may not be killed but must be sterilised under the Animal Birth Control Programme.

Karimnagar: 40 eat breakfast at state school, fall ill

The doctors said that the students fell ill after eating adulterated food and added that all the students who were admitted in the hospital were safe and out of danger and would recover soon. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham