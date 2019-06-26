Cricket World Cup 2019

KCR, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to talk split issues

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Jun 26, 2019, 1:06 am IST
Updated Jun 26, 2019, 1:06 am IST
Sources said the two Chief Ministers would also take a call on the arrears of energy and civil supplies during their meet.
 Chief Ministers K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Hyderabad: Chief Ministers K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy are expected to meet on June 28 to discuss issues pending from the bifurcation of the state.

At a recent meeting in which Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan was present, the Chief Ministers had decided to resolve pending issues amicably. Following this, the Andhra Pradesh government agreed to vacate the buildings allotted to it in the Secretariat. The process was completed last week.

 

Telangana state Chief Secretary S.K. Joshi on Tuesday held a review meting with officers of the irrigation, energy and civil supplies departments to identify the issues that could be brought up at the meeting.

On June 18, the Telangana state Cabinet had resolved to maintain cordial and friendly relations with the neighbouring state.

Mr Rao, after the Cabinet meeting, told the media that when he met Mr Reddy at Amaravati, they had agreed to explore the possibility of utilising and sharing the waters of rivers Godavari and Krishna to irrigate the maximum possible extent of lands in both states.

Earlier, Mr Rao had also indicated that there were certain issues with regard to sharing of Krishna waters by both states and there was a need to resolve the issue.

In this background, sources in the TS government disclosed that the two Chief Ministers would mainly focus on water issues and requirement of taking up new irrigation projects.

Both governments have to resolve pending issues of distribution of assets of common institutions listed in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act 2014 and division of employees of power utilities.

Sources said the two Chief Ministers would also take a call on the arrears of energy and civil supplies during their meet. The chief secretaries of both states are expected to meet on July 3 in the presence of the Governor to take follow up action.

Tags: k. chandrasekhar rao, ap chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


