India will go ahead with S-400 missile deal with Russia

New Delhi: The indications are that India is expected to clearly tell visiting US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo during talks on Tuesday that it will go ahead with the S-400 missile deal with Russia despite US concerns.

But in a move that may be music to American ears, Indian oil firms are completely stopping import of oil from Iran as New Delhi is keen to avoid American sanctions.

Nevertheless, India has already informally conveyed both to the US and Iran that these countries should de-escalate the military tensions between them in the Persian Gulf. But India is firm that it will not mediate between the two nations.

Meanwhile, diplomatic sources confirmed that negotiations for an Industrial Security Agreement between India and the US are in the final stages and that the draft agreement will need to be cleared by the Union Cabinet first.

This will clear the way for flow of classified technologies from US industry to Indian industry, including, reportedly, in the defence sector.

Cross-border terror sponsored by Pakistan, Indo-US trade ties and the H1-B visa issue are also expected to be discussed.

Mr Pompeo, who arrived in New Delhi late on Tuesday evening, will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday morning following which the visiting US dignitary will hold talks with external affairs minister S. Jaishankar who will host a working lunch for him.

Mr Pompeo will also deliver an address on Indo-US ties in the capital on Wednesday evening before his departure from New Delhi on Thursday.

“We will be meeting with a positive attitude...The meeting with Mike Pompeo will be an important one,” Mr Jaishankar said.