Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 26 Jun 2019 HC gives Telangana 1 ...
Nation, Current Affairs

HC gives Telangana 149 days to conduct municipal polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHARA
Published Jun 26, 2019, 1:28 am IST
Updated Jun 26, 2019, 1:28 am IST
The SEC had approached court alleging that that government was non-cooperative in making the necessary arrangements to hold elections.
The court gave the State Election Commission 30 days to hold elections after the pre-poll process is completed.
 The court gave the State Election Commission 30 days to hold elections after the pre-poll process is completed.

Hyderabad: Municipal elections will have to be held in 149 days, going by the timeline given by Telangana High Court on Tuesday.

Dealing with three separate petitions regarding the urban local body elections, Justice P. Naveen Rao gave the government 119 days to complete the pre-poll process to facilitate the State Election Commission to conduct the elections. The court gave the State Election Commission 30 days to hold elections after the pre-poll process is completed. The term of the elected bodies ends on July 2.

 

The SEC had approached court alleging that that government was non-cooperative in making the necessary arrangements to hold elections. The SEC sought directions to the state government to complete the pre-election process like division of wards and finalising reservations.

Another petition was filed by Mr Jajula Srinivas Goud, president of the Telangana BC Welfare Association seeking a direction to the government and the SEC to start the election process.

Justice Naveen Rao asked additional advocate-general J. Ramchander Rao whether the state government would stick to the schedule submitted to the court by the principal secretary, municipal administration, who had sought 151 days.

On the reservation for Backward Classes candidates in elections, the government submitted that it would stick to the Supreme Court judgment in K. Krishna Murthy and others v Union of India, which says that under no circumstance will the aggregate reservation exceed 50 per cent.

Mr K.G. Krishna Murthy, senior counsel for the petitioners, urged the judge to direct the government to commence the process of elections. The cases were adjourned to six weeks.

...
Tags: telangana high court
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Sabarimala

Vincent again moves bill to protect Sabarimala customs

P. S. Sreedharan Pillai

Abdullakutty ignoring state BJP leaves leaders fuming

Abhimanyu's uncle who commented below the Facebook post by electricity minister M.M. Mani on a recent movie Nan Petta Makan which portrays the life of Abhimanyu, said that the all culprits behind the murder were not arrested and some have reportedly left the country.

Kochi: Abhimanyu kin not happy with probe

E.P. Jayarajan

Bifurcating Malappuram not scientific, says E P Jayarajan



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli abuses Twitter user for correcting her English; read

Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: Pakistani leader attacks journalist during live TV debate

Funnily enough, shortly after the fight, Siyal took his seat on the panel again beside Imtiaz. (Photo: YouTube screengrab)
 

36 years of 1983 World Cup victory: Ranveer Singh shares reel '83 glimpses; see here

Ranveer Singh with Kapil Dev. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Iranian President Rouhani says White House is 'mentally retarded'

The US sanctions targeting top Iranian statesmen come after the downing of a US drone by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps last week. (Photo: AP)
 

Kerala best state on health parameters, UP ranks worst: NITI Aayog report

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha were among the worst-performing states on the index. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Karisma Kapoor sets 'birthday mood' with this hot bikini picture; check out

Karisma Kapoor in bikini. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Karimnagar: 40 eat breakfast at state school, fall ill

The doctors said that the students fell ill after eating adulterated food and added that all the students who were admitted in the hospital were safe and out of danger and would recover soon. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Civic body to fill cellar excavations

According to a GHMC official, the civic body has instructed ground level staff to remove old compound walls, take precautionary measures needed for sloped terrain, and shift those living in huts and temporary structures on the side of retaining walls to other areas.

Congress leader requests K Chandrasekhar Rao to solve traffic woes

K Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Traffic snarls to continue due to delay in infrastructure work

Officials claimed that on the east side of the city, the civic body had grounded a underpass at LB Nagar junction, two skyways, in the west part of the city the corporation is yet to complete the flyovers at Biodiversity junction, Jubilee Hills Road No 45, Madhapur, Hitec City, Kothaguda, Shilparamam. In the south part, the corporation has managed to complete construction work at Bahadurpura crossroads.

Telangana weavers hold protest in Delhi

Komatireddy Venkata Reddy
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham