Have already given my decision: Rahul rejects MPs appeal to continue as prez

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi remained firm on his decision to quit from the post of party president even the lawmakers on Wednesday urged him to stay.

In a meeting chaired by Sonia Gandhi, Rahul said, “This is the not the forum to discuss. As you all have raised this, I have already told the CWC about my decision. There has to be accountability.”

The party lawmakers said that there was no one else who can lead the Congress and insisted that he continue to lead.

On May 25, Rahul offered to resign from the post of party president following Congress' poor performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Congress put a poor show in the Lok Sabha polls by winning just 52 seats, while the ruling BJP stormed back to power with 303 seats.

Soon after results were declared, Rahul apprised party leaders of his decision to step down as the party president, taking moral responsibility for the poll debacle.

However, several leaders have time and again requested Rahul to reconsider his decision. Moreover, many state and district units of the party have passed resolutions over the last one month urging the Gandhi scion to continue leading the party.