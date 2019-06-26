Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 26 Jun 2019 Have already given m ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Have already given my decision: Rahul rejects MPs appeal to continue as prez

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 26, 2019, 1:07 pm IST
Updated Jun 26, 2019, 1:07 pm IST
The party lawmakers said that there was no one else who can lead the Congress and insisted that he continue to lead.
On May 25, Rahul offered to resign from the post of party president following Congress' poor performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: File)
 On May 25, Rahul offered to resign from the post of party president following Congress' poor performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi remained firm on his decision to quit from the post of party president even the lawmakers on Wednesday urged him to stay.

In a meeting chaired by Sonia Gandhi, Rahul said, “This is the not the forum to discuss. As you all have raised this, I have already told the CWC about my decision. There has to be accountability.”

 

The party lawmakers said that there was no one else who can lead the Congress and insisted that he continue to lead.

On May 25, Rahul offered to resign from the post of party president following Congress' poor performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Congress put a poor show in the Lok Sabha polls by winning just 52 seats, while the ruling BJP stormed back to power with 303 seats.

Soon after results were declared, Rahul apprised party leaders of his decision to step down as the party president, taking moral responsibility for the poll debacle.

However, several leaders have time and again requested Rahul to reconsider his decision. Moreover, many state and district units of the party have passed resolutions over the last one month urging the Gandhi scion to continue leading the party.

...
Tags: congress, rahul gandhi, sonia gandhi
Location: India, Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

(Photo: Twitter)

PM appoints Samant Goel as next chief of RAW, Arvind Kumar as IB Director

Recalling the ordeal, Mullah, said he wanted to chant the slogan he was asked to, but couldn't as the mob was continuously thrashing him. (Photo: ANI)

3 men pushed from moving train for not chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' in West Bengal

In this election, the Congress just managed to win 52 of the 543 seats. The party could not open its account in as many as 18 states and union territories. (Photo: ANI)

Watch: Youth Congress demonstrate against Rahul Gandhi’s resignation

Speaking to media, Faijan (7), the victim, said, 'My left hand was fractured but they plastered my right hand. I tried telling them while they were giving me the treatment but they did not listen to me.' (Photo: ANI)

Medical negligence in Bihar: Left hand fractured, doctors plaster cast on right



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 poised to be Apple Watch killer

As of now, there is no word on what this device looks like as there have been no leaked images or mocked-up renders of the same. (Photo: Future)
 

Medical negligence in Bihar: Left hand fractured, doctors plaster cast on right

Speaking to media, Faijan (7), the victim, said, 'My left hand was fractured but they plastered my right hand. I tried telling them while they were giving me the treatment but they did not listen to me.' (Photo: ANI)
 

Kiss, Dance, Romance: Priyanka, Nick share cosy moments in Parisian cruise party

Priyanka, Nick share cosy moments in Parisian cruise party. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Bond with India ‘unbreakable’, says US as Mike Pompeo arrives

After a stopover in Afghanistan, Pompeo reached New Delhi and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday morning. (Photo: PTI | File)
 

'Ahchoo': New Tiktok challenge is driving users insane

'Ahchoo' is all about using your creativity around sneezing. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

This BMW electric motorcycle concept is what fantasies are made of

Showcased at the brand’s NextGen event in Munich, the Vision DC Roadster incorporates the iconic styling of BMW’s two-cylinder boxer engine and places a battery inside.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Demolition of 'illegal' Rs 8 crore building built by Chandrababu Naidu underway

The building was built in 2017 by the Capital Regional Development Authority (CRDA). Though, the project was planned for Rs 5 crore but costs escalated to Rs 8 crore. (Photo: ANI)

VVIP chopper case: SC stays order on allowing Rajiv Saxena to travel abroad

The high court had on June 10 allowed Saxena to travel abroad from June 25 till July 24. (Photo: ANI)

Watch: WB BJP youth wing recites Hanuman Chalisa on road to oppose Friday namaz

The BJYM members have threatened to block all main roads to recite Hanuman Chalisa on Tuesdays. (Photo: ANI)

1 lakh more people excluded from Assam’s NRC, final list on July 31

The new additional draft list contains only the names of those people who had figured in the ‘Complete Draft NRC’ published on July 30, 2018; but were subsequently found ineligible for inclusion for various reasons in the final NRC to be published on July 31 this year. (Photo: FIle)

Grama Vastavya 2.0: K'taka CM holds meeting with officials ahead of Raichur visit

Kumaraswamy said the village stay scheme will pave the party's way to an enhanced political standing. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham