Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 26 Jun 2019 Demolition of ' ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Demolition of 'illegal' Rs 8 crore building built by Chandrababu Naidu underway

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 26, 2019, 12:36 pm IST
Updated Jun 26, 2019, 12:36 pm IST
Reacting sharply to Jagan Reddy’s decision, the TDP has called it vendetta politics.
The building was built in 2017 by the Capital Regional Development Authority (CRDA). Though, the project was planned for Rs 5 crore but costs escalated to Rs 8 crore. (Photo: ANI)
 The building was built in 2017 by the Capital Regional Development Authority (CRDA). Though, the project was planned for Rs 5 crore but costs escalated to Rs 8 crore. (Photo: ANI)

Amaravati: The demolition of a Rs 8 crore building used by former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu began on late Tuesday night.

After razing boundary wall, pantry, dining hall, toilets and other structures on Tuesday night, the officials began demolishing the main building of ‘Praja Vedika’.

 

The demolition was ordered by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. He claimed that the building was “illegal” and said all such structures would be destroyed.

On Monday, Reddy said that since this building was built in violation of all laws and rules, his government will demolish it on Wednesday. He reiterated this on Tuesday and alleged that even the house where Naidu is living is illegal.

He also said all the constructions which have come up on the banks of the river in violation of various legislation and rules would be demolished.

Reacting sharply to Jagan Reddy’s decision, the TDP has called it vendetta politics.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court rejected the plea to put a stay on the demolition and adjourned the hearing by two weeks. The petition had alleged the demolition was a waste of public money.

Naidu had earlier written to Jagan Mohan Reddy to allow him to retain the hall so that he could work from there as the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly.

Naidu wrote: "I wish to continue the same arrangement, that the 'Praja Vedika' be declared as the residence annexe of the leader of the opposition, to facilitate me to meet legislators, visitors, common public and discharge my duties.”

The building was built in 2017 by the Capital Regional Development Authority (CRDA). Though, the project was planned for Rs 5 crore but costs escalated to Rs 8 crore.

Naidu's TDP was voted out in Assembly polls in May, with Reddy's YSR Congress claiming a massive mandate. The party also won 22 of 25 seats to decimate the TDP in parliamentary elections.

...
Tags: jagan mohan reddy, tdp, ysr congress, n chandrababu naidu
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

(Photo: Twitter)

PM appoints Samant Goel as next chief of RAW, Arvind Kumar as IB Director

Recalling the ordeal, Mullah, said he wanted to chant the slogan he was asked to, but couldn't as the mob was continuously thrashing him. (Photo: ANI)

3 men pushed from moving train for not chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' in West Bengal

On May 25, Rahul offered to resign from the post of party president following Congress' poor performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo: File)

Have already given my decision: Rahul rejects MPs appeal to continue as prez

In this election, the Congress just managed to win 52 of the 543 seats. The party could not open its account in as many as 18 states and union territories. (Photo: ANI)

Watch: Youth Congress demonstrate against Rahul Gandhi’s resignation



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 poised to be Apple Watch killer

As of now, there is no word on what this device looks like as there have been no leaked images or mocked-up renders of the same. (Photo: Future)
 

Medical negligence in Bihar: Left hand fractured, doctors plaster cast on right

Speaking to media, Faijan (7), the victim, said, 'My left hand was fractured but they plastered my right hand. I tried telling them while they were giving me the treatment but they did not listen to me.' (Photo: ANI)
 

Kiss, Dance, Romance: Priyanka, Nick share cosy moments in Parisian cruise party

Priyanka, Nick share cosy moments in Parisian cruise party. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Bond with India ‘unbreakable’, says US as Mike Pompeo arrives

After a stopover in Afghanistan, Pompeo reached New Delhi and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday morning. (Photo: PTI | File)
 

'Ahchoo': New Tiktok challenge is driving users insane

'Ahchoo' is all about using your creativity around sneezing. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

This BMW electric motorcycle concept is what fantasies are made of

Showcased at the brand’s NextGen event in Munich, the Vision DC Roadster incorporates the iconic styling of BMW’s two-cylinder boxer engine and places a battery inside.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

VVIP chopper case: SC stays order on allowing Rajiv Saxena to travel abroad

The high court had on June 10 allowed Saxena to travel abroad from June 25 till July 24. (Photo: ANI)

Watch: WB BJP youth wing recites Hanuman Chalisa on road to oppose Friday namaz

The BJYM members have threatened to block all main roads to recite Hanuman Chalisa on Tuesdays. (Photo: ANI)

Names of one lakh people included last year in Assam’s NRC to be removed

The new additional draft list contains only the names of those people who had figured in the ‘Complete Draft NRC’ published on July 30, 2018; but were subsequently found ineligible for inclusion for various reasons in the final NRC to be published on July 31 this year. (Photo: FIle)

Grama Vastavya 2.0: K'taka CM holds meeting with officials ahead of Raichur visit

Kumaraswamy said the village stay scheme will pave the party's way to an enhanced political standing. (Photo: ANI)

Youth Congress workers to meet Rahul Gandhi today

Rahul Gandhi, who won the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala, lost to Bharatiya Janata Party’s Smriti Irani in Amethi, which was considered a stronghold of the party. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham