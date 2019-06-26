Demolition of 'illegal' Rs 8 crore building built by Chandrababu Naidu underway

The building was built in 2017 by the Capital Regional Development Authority (CRDA). Though, the project was planned for Rs 5 crore but costs escalated to Rs 8 crore. (Photo: ANI)

Amaravati: The demolition of a Rs 8 crore building used by former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu began on late Tuesday night.

After razing boundary wall, pantry, dining hall, toilets and other structures on Tuesday night, the officials began demolishing the main building of ‘Praja Vedika’.

The demolition was ordered by Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. He claimed that the building was “illegal” and said all such structures would be destroyed.

On Monday, Reddy said that since this building was built in violation of all laws and rules, his government will demolish it on Wednesday. He reiterated this on Tuesday and alleged that even the house where Naidu is living is illegal.

He also said all the constructions which have come up on the banks of the river in violation of various legislation and rules would be demolished.

Reacting sharply to Jagan Reddy’s decision, the TDP has called it vendetta politics.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court rejected the plea to put a stay on the demolition and adjourned the hearing by two weeks. The petition had alleged the demolition was a waste of public money.

Naidu had earlier written to Jagan Mohan Reddy to allow him to retain the hall so that he could work from there as the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly.

Naidu wrote: "I wish to continue the same arrangement, that the 'Praja Vedika' be declared as the residence annexe of the leader of the opposition, to facilitate me to meet legislators, visitors, common public and discharge my duties.”

The building was built in 2017 by the Capital Regional Development Authority (CRDA). Though, the project was planned for Rs 5 crore but costs escalated to Rs 8 crore.

Naidu's TDP was voted out in Assembly polls in May, with Reddy's YSR Congress claiming a massive mandate. The party also won 22 of 25 seats to decimate the TDP in parliamentary elections.