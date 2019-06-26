Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 26 Jun 2019 Austria okays reques ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Austria okays request of US to extradite Dmitry Firtash

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VIKRAM SHARMA
Published Jun 26, 2019, 1:00 am IST
Updated Jun 26, 2019, 1:00 am IST
It all began in 2006 when the alleged conspirators planned to obtain licence in AP for the mining project of titanium products.
Dmitry Firtash
 Dmitry Firtash

Hyderabad: Ukrainian billionaire Dmitry Firtash, a former business partner of jailed Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, has lost his extradition case in Austria on Tuesday.

Firtash along with five others, including Rajya Sabha MP K.V.P. Ramachandra Rao, is alleged to have orchestrated a conspiracy to pay bribes worth $18.5 million to secure the mining permits in Andhra Pradesh.

 

Austria’s Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a decision granting a US request to extradite Firtash, paving the way for him to face trial in the United States over bribery allegations.

Austrian justice minister Clemens Jabloner, a civil servant who is part of a caretaker government, must now decide whether to extradite Firtash.

The decision comes days after a Chicago federal judge rejected a motion to dismiss an indictment accusing Firtash of a conspiracy to pay bribes in India to mine titanium, which is used in jet engines.

Five of the six defendants were also charged with conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, among a few other offences.

The Interpol General Secretariat (IPSG), Lyon, France, also published a ‘red corner notice’ against Ramachandra Rao in 2014.

This notice was issued after Firtash’s arrest on March 12, 2014. However, Ramachandra Rao challenged this and obtained a stay order.

On April 28, 2014, the High Court asked  the CID to refrain from proceeding further on the Interpol notice issued against Ramachandra Rao. The court also issued similar notices to the centre and the CBI.

The National Central Bureau-Interpol CBI, in its writ petition in 2014, filed in the Hyderabad High Court (common for both Telangana state and Andhra Pradesh), admitted that information had been received that from January 2005 to June 2013, Mr Ramachandra Rao and the others were members of a criminal enterprise to establish a beach sand mining project in Andhra Pradesh.

In Mr Ramachandra Rao’s submissions, the MP claimed the case was the result of political rivalry. He also made the claim that the Interpol stemmed from the claim that US laws had been broken but that these did not apply to Mr Ramachandra Rao, who is an Indian citizen. NCB Interpol’s assistant director S.P.S. Dutta’s affidavit rejected all of Ramachandra Rao’s objections.

It all began in 2006 when the defendants planned to obtain the licence from Andhra Pradesh for the mining project of titanium products. The mining project was expected to generate more than $500 million annually from the sale of titanium products, including sales to unnamed “Company A,” headquartered in Chicago.

Boeing had tentatively agreed to buy titanium through Bothli Trade AG, a company controlled by Firtash. The deal ultimately fell through and Boeing managed to procure the titanium from other sources.

Firtash is facing bribery charges on five counts in the Chicago court and faces up to 50 years in prison if the case eventually goes against him.

...
Tags: dmitry firtash
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The court gave the State Election Commission 30 days to hold elections after the pre-poll process is completed.

HC gives Telangana 149 days to conduct municipal polls

According to a GHMC official, the civic body has instructed ground level staff to remove old compound walls, take precautionary measures needed for sloped terrain, and shift those living in huts and temporary structures on the side of retaining walls to other areas.

Hyderabad: Civic body to fill cellar excavations

N. Chandrababu Naidu

AP cuts security of N Chandrababu Naidu family

N. Chandrababu Naidu

Collect Rs 9 crore loss from Naidu: Dadi Veerabhadra Rao



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli abuses Twitter user for correcting her English; read

Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: Pakistani leader attacks journalist during live TV debate

Funnily enough, shortly after the fight, Siyal took his seat on the panel again beside Imtiaz. (Photo: YouTube screengrab)
 

36 years of 1983 World Cup victory: Ranveer Singh shares reel '83 glimpses; see here

Ranveer Singh with Kapil Dev. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Iranian President Rouhani says White House is 'mentally retarded'

The US sanctions targeting top Iranian statesmen come after the downing of a US drone by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps last week. (Photo: AP)
 

Kerala best state on health parameters, UP ranks worst: NITI Aayog report

Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Odisha were among the worst-performing states on the index. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Karisma Kapoor sets 'birthday mood' with this hot bikini picture; check out

Karisma Kapoor in bikini. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kashmir daily editor gets bail

The police raided the residence of Ghulam Jeelani Qadri, editor of Urdu daily Afaaq shortly before midnight, allegedly harassed the family members and took him away.

J&K journalist arrested in midnight raid in relation to 30 year old terror case

The Palestinians again rejected the proposals Tuesday, accusing the US and Israel of trying to bully them and quash their desire for independence. (Representational Image)

GST superintendent booked by CBI in DA case

The agency has alleged that Swaminathan had made assets worth Rs 1.18 crore during the 15 year period while his income was Rs 1.84 crore with an expenditure of Rs 1.54 crore. (Photo: File)

Cong hits out at BJP, claims over 45,634 Army vacancies due to 'budget constraints'

'The government will have to ensure that Army's 45,634 vacancies are filled up at the earliest and we cannot afford a slight lapse when it comes to the national security of the country,' the Congress spokesperson further wrote. (Photo: ANI)

DoneIn last 3 years, over 700 terrorists were killed in J&K

A total of 113 terrorists were killed between January and June 16 this year, 257 were killed in 2018, 213 in 2017 and 150 in 2016, taking the total number of those killed during the period to 733. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham