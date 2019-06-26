Amit Shah to take a call on J&K talks

Srinagar: The Centre is likely to take a call on the issue of holding talks with the Kashmiri separatist groups, including the Hurriyat conference, after Union home minister Amit Shah personally gauges the political landscape and also reviews the prevailing law and order and security situation in Jammu and Kashmir during his two-day visit beginning on Wednesday.

The home minister was earlier due to reach here on a day-long trip on June 30 but his visit was advanced due to his “busy schedule connected with the Union Budget”, official sources said.

They added Mr Shah will chair a high-level security meeting in Srinagar and address BJP workers and panchayat members separately during this visit.

On his maiden visit to J&K as home minister, Mr Shah is also likely to hold a one-on-one meet with governor Satya Pal Malik, and separately with senior mainstream political leaders, including those from the BJP, to seek their views on evaluating the security situation.

The home minister will also pay obeisance at the Amarnath shrine, the sources said.