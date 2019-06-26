Cricket World Cup 2019

155 arrested so far from different parts of the country for backing Islamic State

Published Jun 26, 2019
G. Kishan Reddy said in a written reply that agencies like the NIA and some state police have registered a number of cases.
New Delhi: Security agencies have so far managed to arrest 155 members and sympathisers of the banned terror outfit Islamic State from different parts of the country.

While informing the Lok Sabha on Tuesday minister of state for home affairs G. Kishan Reddy said in a written reply that agencies like the NIA and some state police have registered a number of cases which have led to the arrest of these 155 persons.

 

The Centre had notified  included the Islamic State it in the First Schedule of the Unlawful Activities (Preventi-on) Act, 1967, following which it was labelled a terrorist organisation.

