40-yr-old school bus driver dies saving children stuck in pothole in Mumbai rain

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : UMANG SHARMA
Published Jun 26, 2018, 3:08 pm IST
Updated Jun 26, 2018, 3:08 pm IST
The bus driver's body was later recovered by firefighters. He is survived by his wife, three children and parents.
While playing, the children got stuck in a pothole. Seeing them, Patil jumped out of his seat and rushed to save them. (Representational Image | PTI)
Mumbai: A 40-year-old school bus driver drowned in Maharashtra's Palghar on Monday while saving two children who got stuck in a pothole during the heavy rains that lashed most parts of the state. 

Prakash Balu Patil, who used to ferry children to and from a Virar school every day, was taking the children back home on Monday, when his vehicle got stuck in a drain in Narangi village due to strong rainwater flow. Two children de-boarded the bus and started playing in the rain water, reports news agency ANI

 

While playing, the children got stuck in a pothole. Seeing them, Patil jumped out of his seat and rushed to save them. However, with heavy flow of water, he lost his balance and drowned. 

A case of accidental death has been filed at the Arnala police station. 

The bus driver's body was later recovered by firefighters. He is survived by his wife, three children and parents.

(With inputs from ANI)

Tags: mumbai, school bus driver drowned, mumbai rains
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




