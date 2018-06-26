search on deccanchronicle.com
What a shame: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over women safety rank

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : CHARUL SINGH
Published Jun 26, 2018, 5:06 pm IST
Updated Jun 26, 2018, 5:10 pm IST
Rahul Gandhi said PM Modi is tip-toeing around his garden while country leads Afghanistan, Syria in crime against women.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at PM Modi’s video that he shared earlier this month in response to cricketer Virat Kohli’s fitness challenge. (Photo: File/PTI)
Mumbai: After a survey showed India as the most dangerous country in the world for women, Congress president Rahul Gandhi left no time to slam Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP over the issue of women safety. Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said PM Modi is tip-toeing around his garden while the country leads war-torn nations like Afghanistan and Syria in crime against women.

Tagging a news report on recent Thomson Reuters Foundation survey, the Congress chief also termed the findings of the survey as a “shame” for the country.

 

Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at PM Modi’s video that he shared earlier this month in response to cricketer Virat Kohli’s fitness challenge.

The video showed him meditating, walking on a track inspired by five elements of nature and doing yoga exercises at his Lok Kalyan marg residence.

The Reuters survey said that India is the world's most dangerous country followed by war-torn Afghanistan and Syria for women due to the high risk of sexual violence.

Also Read: India is world's most dangerous country for women: survey

Experts said India moving to the top of the poll showed that not enough was being done to tackle the danger women faced, more than five years after the rape and murder of a student on a bus in Delhi made violence against women a national priority.

Tags: rahul gandhi, pm modi, bjp, congress, crime against women
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




