Monsoon session of Parliament from July 18, Triple Talaq bill top of agenda

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 26, 2018, 5:53 am IST
Updated Jun 26, 2018, 5:53 am IST
The Cabinet Committee of Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA), chaired by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, met on Monday to recommend the dates.
New Delhi: After a highly unproductive Budget session, the Parliament will convene for the Monsoon session on July 18, which will continue till August 10. Getting  the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2017 or the ‘Triple Talaq Bill’ cleared in Parliament would be topmost on the agenda of the Government during the forthcoming session.

The Monsoon session, which will have a total 18 sittings, the Government will also push for constitutional status for the National Commission for OBCs. 

 

The National Commission for Medical Education Bill and the transgender bill will also be taken up, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar told media persons while announcing the dates for the Monsoon session. 

According to PRS legislative research, the Budget session, which witnessed consecutive disruption of proceedings in both houses of Parliament over a host of issues like special category status for Andhra Pradesh and the Punjab National Bank-Nirav Modi fraud case, was the least productive budget session since 2000. The Rajya Sabha spent only three minutes on government bills while Lok Sabha spent 14 minutes on important legislations.

President Ram Nath Kovind will now formally convene the session.

“We seek the support and cooperation of opposition parties. There are many important items on the legislative agenda that the government wants to take up in the Monsoon session,” Mr Kumar said.

