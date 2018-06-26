search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

J&K 'inalienable' for us, Pak’s empty rhetoric won’t change it: India at UN

PTI
Published Jun 26, 2018, 11:55 am IST
Updated Jun 26, 2018, 12:12 pm IST
India exercised the Right of Reply, strongly rejecting Pakistan's reference to Kashmir in the 193-member UN body.
'I would like to place on record and reiterate that the state of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral and inalienable part of India. No amount of empty rhetoric from Pakistan will change this reality,' First Secretary in India's Permanent Mission to the UN Sandeep Kumar Bayyapu said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 'I would like to place on record and reiterate that the state of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral and inalienable part of India. No amount of empty rhetoric from Pakistan will change this reality,' First Secretary in India's Permanent Mission to the UN Sandeep Kumar Bayyapu said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi/United Nations: India has told Pakistan that no amount of "empty rhetoric" by it will change the reality that Jammu and Kashmir is an "inalienable" part of India after Islamabad's envoy to the UN made a reference to the Indian state at a UN General Assembly debate.

Pakistan's Ambassador to the UN Maleeha Lodhi's reference came during her remarks on Monday in the General Assembly debate on 'The Responsibility to Protect and the Prevention of Genocide, War Crimes, Ethnic Cleansing and Crimes against Humanity.' Lodhi said people in Kashmir are among victims of "egregious crimes" such as killings and mass-blinding.

 

India exercised the Right of Reply, strongly rejecting Pakistan's reference to Kashmir in the 193-member UN body.

"While we are having this serious debate for the first time in a decade on an issue that is of importance to all of us, we have witnessed that one delegation has, yet again, misused this platform to make an unwarranted reference to the situation in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir," First Secretary in India's Permanent Mission to the UN Sandeep Kumar Bayyapu said in India's Right of Reply.

Sandeep Kumar Bayyapu said such cynical attempts by Pakistan to raise the Kashmir issue in the UN have failed in the past and do not find any resonance in the UN body. "I would like to place on record and reiterate that the state of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral and inalienable part of India. No amount of empty rhetoric from Pakistan will change this reality," he said.

 

 

In her remarks earlier in the day, Lodhi had said if the international community is "selective" in its approach where it is expressing indignation at some transgressions while choosing to willfully ignore others, then any norm will be quickly turned into mere pretense.

Tags: jammu and kashmir, india at un, pakistan, un general assembly, sandeep kumar bayyupa
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Man and woman make couple: Gay lovers denied entry to ‘couples' beach party in Italy

In a statement, Lido Turistico Beach Park denied refusing the couple entry because they were gay. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Porn website shuts down, asked to cough up $2 million fine

The website ordered to be shut down immediately and permanently. (Representational image)
 

WhatsApp: Have you tried group video/audio call feature

The messaging platform has now finally rolled out group video and audio calling feature for its users.
 

Yo-Yo for selection? Fitness test founder and ex-Juventus coach has advice for teams

With a score of 16.1 being a minimum benchmark for selection in Team India, Bangsbo said that the requirement wasn’t tough but added teams should be cautious for using it as a selection criterion.(Photo: AFP)
 

When a WhatsApp text can trigger a lynching in India

So far this year, false messages about child abductors on Facebook-owned WhatsApp have helped to trigger mass beatings of more than a dozen people in India - at least three of whom have died.
 

Free: How to get an Amazon Prime membership worth Rs 999 for one year

Users can activate through the Vodafone Play app at no additional cost.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India is world's most dangerous country for women: survey

India’s Ministry of Women and Child Development declined to comment on the survey results. (Photo: AFP)

Boy found dead in K'taka school was 'scolded' by teacher for watching porn

A Class 9 student was found dead in the washroom of Sainik School in south Karnataka's Kodagu district. (Representational Image)

Deluge in Mangaluru leads to bridge collapse

An old bridge at Mularpatna connecting Mangaluru taluk to Bantwal collapsed due to heavy rains, on Monday. (Photo:DC)

After begging for death, farmer dies in Belagavi

File picture of drought hit districts; (inset) Shankar Matolli. (Photo:KPN)

Govt order cannot overrule our decision: Karnataka Fee regulatory committee

Karnataka Fee Regulatory Committee (KFRC), which has capped the fee hike for professional courses in the state at 8 percent, has said that no government order can overrule its decision.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham