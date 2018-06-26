search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Inter-faith couple passport row: Woman not staying at mentioned address, say police

PTI
Published Jun 26, 2018, 8:36 pm IST
Updated Jun 26, 2018, 8:36 pm IST
According to police report, the wife, Tanvi Seth, had not been living in Lucknow for past one year but was residing in Noida.
Tanvi Seth, who got married to Mohammad Anas Siddiqui, was asked to change her name and religion. (Photo: File/ANI)
 Tanvi Seth, who got married to Mohammad Anas Siddiqui, was asked to change her name and religion. (Photo: File/ANI)

Lucknow: The local police on Tuesday sent its report to the Regional Passport office over an incident involving an inter-faith couple who were allegedly humiliated by an official.

According to the report, the wife, Tanvi Seth, had not been living in Lucknow for past one year but was residing in Noida.

 

Senior Superintendent of Police Deepak Kumar told reporters that according to rules, applicants should be residing at the address filled in the application for at least one year but Seth had not followed the rules.

"We have sent our report to the RPO. She was not living in Lucknow for past one year. She was living in Noida and doing some work there," the SSP said.

The couple had alleged that Passport Seva Official Vikas Mishra asked the husband to convert to Hinduism and pulled up the wife for marrying a Muslim when they went there to file passport applications.

Also Read: Passport officer showcaused for harassing inter-faith Noida couple

When asked whether police would take any action against the couple, the SSP said, "We have to submit verification report on six-seven points only. We have sent our report. Now, the RPO will take the appropriate decision."

The matter came to light when Mohammad Anas Siddiqui and Seth, who have been married for 12 years, wrote about their ordeal on Twitter and tagged External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on June 20.

A day later, the Regional Passport Office in Lucknow transferred Mishra and issued passports to the couple.

Tags: inter-faith couple, up police, sushma swaraj
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vacuum cleaner in space: RemoveDEBRIS spacecraft starts its mission

Once the spacecraft collects the intended amount of space junk, it will unfurl its sails and drag itself down towards Earth. (Photo: Surrey Space Centre)
 

This smartphone can run four operating systems simultaneously

None of them seemed to run out of breath, indicating that the hardware is capable of undergoing immense stress. (Representative Photo)
 

Wet smartphone? Here’s what you should do

Do remember that it takes a considerable amount of time for the moisture inside the casing of the phone to dry, which is why you should be leaving it for at least 48 hours in an airy environment. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Twitter user reveals the history of the girl in viral 'distracted guy' meme

The woman seems to be surprised or shocked easily (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Priyanka, Parineeti enjoy Goa rains, lunch with Nick but there's an Akshay connection

Priyanka Chopra with Parineeti Chopra, Nick Jonas and Akshay Kumar.
 

In first-of-its kind event, India crowns 'tribal queen'

Pallavi Durua was crowned as the winner of the Kalinga Tribal Queen Contest. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Day after 'Ram temple will be built' remark, UP CM meets top RSS leaders

UP CM Yogi Adityanath held talks with RSS executive head Bhaiyyaji Joshi for over two hours and they were later joined by Mohan Bhagwat. (Photo: File/PTI)

Harassed by police on behest of party leader: Woman BJP MLA weeps in MP Assembly

BJP MLA Neelam Abhay Mishra, who represents Simaria seat in Rewa district, also said she would not contest the coming Assembly election. (Photo: Facebook/Neelam Abhay Mishra)

McDonald's, Starbucks fined in Mumbai's 'anti-plastic' squad clampdown

Starbucks India and Hardcastle Restaurants, which runs the McDonald's franchise in Mumbai, were not immediately available for comment. (Photo: File/AFP)

My love story is like 'Veer-Zara', says man wrongly imprisoned for 14 yrs

Aamir and Alia's romance began over two decades ago when they went to the same tuition class in Delhi. (Photo: Youtube Screengrab | TEDx Talks)

What a shame: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over women safety rank

Congress president Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at PM Modi’s video that he shared earlier this month in response to cricketer Virat Kohli’s fitness challenge. (Photo: File/PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham