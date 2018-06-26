search on deccanchronicle.com
In video: Seychelles president sings at lunch hosted by PM Modi

PTI
Published Jun 26, 2018, 3:35 pm IST
Updated Jun 26, 2018, 3:35 pm IST
Seychelles President Danny Faure held talks with PM Modi on key issues such as maritime security and defence.
Seychelles President Danny Faure is seen singing a song as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others present applaud his effort. (Photo: Screengrab | Twitter @MEAIndia)
New Delhi: Seychelles President Danny Faure on Monday hit all the right notes of friendship with India as he sang a melodious song while strumming a sitar at a lunch hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Faure, who earlier in the day held talks with Priem Minister Narendra Modi on key issues such as maritime security and defence, took to singing 'O Mon Pei Sesel' and strumming the sitar at the lunch as the prime minister looked on.

 

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted along with a video clip.

In the clip, Faure is seen singing the song with a sitar in his hand after which Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others present applaud his effort.

Faure is on a first state visit to India.

