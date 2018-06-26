search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

IAS officers in Telangana allege caste discrimination

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Jun 26, 2018, 2:11 am IST
Updated Jun 26, 2018, 2:11 am IST
Their contention was that the government is giving prominent postings to IAS officers from the upper castes and that they are being ignored.
IAS officers too remain tightlipped when asked to comment on this issue.
 IAS officers too remain tightlipped when asked to comment on this issue.

Hyderabad: IAS officers from SC, ST and OBC groups in the state feel discriminated against by the TS government in the matter of postings. A few of these officers held a meeting here on Monday to discuss their future course of action. 

Their contention was that the government is giving prominent postings to IAS officers from the upper castes and that they are being ignored. 

 

These officers are trying to mobilise the support of their colleagues to launch a “united fight” against the government’s alleged discrimination.

The names of officials who attended the meeting and the location of meeting was kept secret by a source. 

IAS officers too remain tightlipped when asked to comment on this issue. Officials sources revealed that the meeting attended by 10 officers on the city outskirts went on for about three hours. 

Some officers reportedly said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and the chief secretaries from 2014 had not done them justice. Some officers also pointed out that the government was giving priority to officers from North India and other states. 

They said though they were natives of Telangana state, they were being sidelined and allotted insignificant posts. 

The meeting discussed the case of Mr K. Pradeep Chandra, who belongs to the Dalit community, who had to retire as chief secretary in a month due to the extensions of service given to his predecessors. 

The officials contended that the government did not make a serious effort to secure even a three-month extension for Mr Chandra.

Mr Pradeep Chandra said, “There was a feeling among the public that sincere and committed officers were not rewarded. It is more so if the officer concerned is an SC. After my retirement, I have received several calls from the people expressing anguish.”

He suggested the state government to send some positive signals to Dalit officers, else the staff would be demoralised.

Some officers in the meeting said junior IAS officers from the upper castes and from other states who had joined the civil services very recently had got postings as collectors in the new districts, but they were denied those posts.

Tags: sc, st, ias officers
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung Galaxy S10 with triple-camera setup?

Samsung's forthcoming smartphone - Galaxy S10 will mark the tenth-anniversary of the Galaxy S series, slated to launch in 2019. (Photo credit: Gizchina/ representational image)
 

ASUS’ OnePlus 6 rival to break cover soon in India

Considering the average global pricing, ASUS could be pricing it competitively against the recently launched OnePlus 6 and the Honor 10.
 

RBI directs banks to shut down Windows XP on ATMs for once and all

RBI’s new directive could lead banks to move to latest Windows 10 OS for their machines, ensuring diminished vulnerability to cyber attacks. (Representative photo: Pexels)
 

Officials find 82 chihuahuas at home of hoarder woman who died of an accident

A vet said that the house was hazardous and dogs can’t live there (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Watch: Akshay will tug at your patriotic heartstrings with gripping Gold trailer

Screengrabs from 'Gold' trailer.
 

Mumbai rain: Here's why it is trending on Twitter

hildren play on a water-logged street at King's Circle after heavy rains, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad student told to pay Rs 2,000 for Transfer Certificate

I checked with my friends and they told me if the college fees are paid, we don’t have to pay anything. I can pay the fees and get the TC but what is the need to pay Rs 2,000 extra to get TC after clearing all the college fees.” (Representational image)

Telangana universities rapped for neglecting convocations

Osmania University.

Crooks cheat people with fake Paytm app in Hyderabad

Explaining how it is done, an officer of the commissioner’s task force said, “After shopping, they pretend to be using the PayTM app on their phones to pay the bill.

Hyderabad: Apps that lack delete option pose security threat

One of the biggest e-commerce app in the country, PayTM, has reportedly provided an option to delete the account via its ‘help’ section but users have complained that it does not work.

Telengana to open 31 child safety units

As many as 31 child protection units will be opened in all districts. Although many animated videos have been released about child abuse, children are not often shown the same.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham