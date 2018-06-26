search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad High Court notice to Centre on split woes

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 26, 2018, 1:00 am IST
Updated Jun 26, 2018, 1:00 am IST
The petition also wanted the Centre to build the Polavaram project and the capital city.
Hyderabad High Court
 Hyderabad High Court

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad High Court on Monday admitted a petition seeking a direction to the Centre to implement provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act 2014. The petition also wanted the Centre to build the Polavaram project and the capital city.

A division bench comprising Acting Chef Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice J. Uma Devi while admitting a petition by one P. Srinivasa Rao of Swarna village of Prak-asam district, issued notices to the Union Cabinet Secretary, secretaries of the Union home and law departments and the Chief Secretary of AP.

 

Mr P.V. Krishnaiah, counsel appearing for the petitioner, told the court that though Parliament had provided several tax incentives to AP under Sections 6, 90, 92 and 93 of the Act, the Centre had failed to extend the incentives.

He contended that the action of the AP government in taking up the construction of Pol-avaram Project and the capital city were contrary to the Act.

Stating that the Centre had failed in establishing the railway zone in Andhra Pradesh, he urged the court to direct the Centre to release the funds as promised under the bifurcation Act and also take up the construction of the Polavaram project and the capital city on its own. 

The bench directed the respondents to file their counter affidavits within four weeks and directed the registry to post the interim application after six weeks.

Tags: hyderabad high court, polavaram project, ap reorganisation act
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung Galaxy S10 with triple-camera setup?

Samsung's forthcoming smartphone - Galaxy S10 will mark the tenth-anniversary of the Galaxy S series, slated to launch in 2019. (Photo credit: Gizchina/ representational image)
 

ASUS’ OnePlus 6 rival to break cover soon in India

Considering the average global pricing, ASUS could be pricing it competitively against the recently launched OnePlus 6 and the Honor 10.
 

RBI directs banks to shut down Windows XP on ATMs for once and all

RBI’s new directive could lead banks to move to latest Windows 10 OS for their machines, ensuring diminished vulnerability to cyber attacks. (Representative photo: Pexels)
 

Officials find 82 chihuahuas at home of hoarder woman who died of an accident

A vet said that the house was hazardous and dogs can’t live there (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Watch: Akshay will tug at your patriotic heartstrings with gripping Gold trailer

Screengrabs from 'Gold' trailer.
 

Mumbai rain: Here's why it is trending on Twitter

hildren play on a water-logged street at King's Circle after heavy rains, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India, Seychelles agree to work jointly on Assumption Island project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives the President of Seychelles Danny Antoine Rollen Faure for bilateral talks. (Photo: @MEAIndia/Twitter)

NHRC sends notice to J&K, state's DGP in journalist Shujaat Bukhari killing case

The commission said it would also like to know as to what 'special measures have been taken by the state government to stop such incidents'. (Photo: File)

No doubt, Ayodhya temple will be built when lord Rama wishes: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath also blamed the previous governments at the Centre for not doing enough to get a global recognition for the 'Kumbh Mela'. (Photo: File)

Why can’t Aligarh Muslim University, Jamia provide Dalit quota: Yogi Adityanath

Addressing a gathering, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath asked the pro-Dalit activists to raise the issue of Dalit reservation in AMU and Jamia Millia University. (Photo: ANI)

Major arrested for killing Army officer’s wife sent to 4-day police custody

A Delhi court granted custody of Major Nikhil Handa to the police after it said he has to be taken to Meerut in Uttar Pradesh to make certain recoveries, including his clothes and weapon, used to commit the crime. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham