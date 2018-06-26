Hyderabad High Court notice to Centre on split woes

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad High Court on Monday admitted a petition seeking a direction to the Centre to implement provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act 2014. The petition also wanted the Centre to build the Polavaram project and the capital city.

A division bench comprising Acting Chef Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice J. Uma Devi while admitting a petition by one P. Srinivasa Rao of Swarna village of Prak-asam district, issued notices to the Union Cabinet Secretary, secretaries of the Union home and law departments and the Chief Secretary of AP.

Mr P.V. Krishnaiah, counsel appearing for the petitioner, told the court that though Parliament had provided several tax incentives to AP under Sections 6, 90, 92 and 93 of the Act, the Centre had failed to extend the incentives.

He contended that the action of the AP government in taking up the construction of Pol-avaram Project and the capital city were contrary to the Act.

Stating that the Centre had failed in establishing the railway zone in Andhra Pradesh, he urged the court to direct the Centre to release the funds as promised under the bifurcation Act and also take up the construction of the Polavaram project and the capital city on its own.

The bench directed the respondents to file their counter affidavits within four weeks and directed the registry to post the interim application after six weeks.