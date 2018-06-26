Hyderabad: Five killed as drunk driver rams car into rickshaw

The car that was involved in the accident lies by the side of the road. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: A driver who was allegedly drunk rammed his car into an autorickshaw, resulting in the death of five persons, four of them women, and injuries to six others at Chenna-reddygudem, about 23 km from the city. Among the injured were three persons travelling in the car.

The autorickshaw was carrying 11 vegetable vendors, mostly women, residents of Chenna-reddygudem, who were on their way to the Ibrahimpatnam vegetable market. The car was carrying the passengers back to the village, police said.

The accident occurred on a minor road in Manchal mandal. When the autorickshaw reached Lingampally gate of Manchal mandal, the car, being driven by one Praveen Kumar Reddy rammed into it head-on.

Manchal sub-inspector M. Gangadhar said the driver’s negligence led to the accident. Four persons died on the spot and autorickshaw driver Srinu died while being taken to hospital. “We have started a hunt for the ar driver,” he said.