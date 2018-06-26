search on deccanchronicle.com
For murdered Army Major's wife, women safety was cause close to heart

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : UMANG SHARMA
Published Jun 26, 2018, 4:50 pm IST
Updated Jun 26, 2018, 4:52 pm IST
During Mrs India-Earth 2017 contest, Shailza Dwivedi described herself as 'confident, bubbly, chirpy and happy go lucky girl'.
Shailza Dwivedi, wife of Major Amit Dwivedi, was found at the Delhi cantonment area on Saturday with her throat slit and signs of being run over. (Facebook Screengrab | Shailza, Mrs India EARTH MoSt Creative)
New Delhi: In a beauty contents form Shailza Dwivedi, wife of Major Amit Dwivedi, one of the finalists in Mrs India-Earth 2017 had described lack of women's safety as one that "bothers her the most."

30-year-old, Shailza Dwivedi, was found dead at the Delhi cantonment area on Saturday with her throat slit by her husband's fellow officer Major Nikhil Handa who was "obsessed" with her.  

 

Police said Shailza Dwivedi was killed because she refused to marry Major Nikhil Handa. The officer was arrested on Sunday from Meerut in Uttar Pradesh. The police say he tried to get rid of the evidence of the crime - running over Shailza's body to prevent detection and washing his Honda City car inside and out to get rid of the blood stains.

During Mrs India-Earth 2017 contest, Shailza Dwivedi described herself as a "confident, bubbly, chirpy and happy go lucky girl", shows a section on "finalist details' in the beauty pageant's website.

About what bothers her most about what is happening in the country today, she had responded: "Safety of women in our country needs more effort than what is being done now. The numerous incidents of rape, molestation, acid attacks, domestic violence against women bothers me to the core."

To another question on achievement, she had responded, "Achievement for me is something done successfully with effort, skill, or courage. Academically, I am Double Masters with first division. Personally, I married the love of my life and blessed with a naughty and charming boy".

Shailza Dwivedi and Major Handa had met in 2015 in Nagaland when her husband was posted there. They kept in touch even when she came to Delhi along with her husband who was transferred to the capital.

The police told a Delhi court that two had exchanged 3,300 calls and 1,500 messages since January.

CCTV footage from outside the Army Base Hospital in the cantonment area showed Dwidevi getting into a car. Her body was found in the area half-an hour later. She was run over, but the police found that her throat was slit before that.

Major Handa, currently posted in Nagaland's Dimapur, was arrested after Major Dwivedi revealed his suspicion to the police and subsequent investigations were made.

Tags: nikhil handa, amit dwivedi, delhi police, shailza dwivedi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




