Construction of Ram Temple will start before 2019: Dr Ram Vilas Vedanti

Lucknow: UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, asked the saints and seers to have patience on the Ram temple issue and there should be no doubt about the intentions of the BJP on this.

Dr Ram Vilas Vedanti, former BJP MP and a key player in the temple movement, meanwhile, said that temple construction could begin anytime before 2019.

He created a stir when he said that temple construction would begin irrespective of the Supreme Court decision.

“The road to temple construction will begin without any obstacle-just like the demolition of the mosque took place. We did not need permission to demolish the mosque and we do not need permission to build the mosque", he said.

He also called upon chief minister Yogi Adityanath to take the initiative on the issue.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, in his speech, said that an acceptable solution to the Ram temple issue was the need of the hour and the judiciary, legislature and the executive had their own roles.

He said that there should be no doubt in the minds of saints and seers. "But we should also identify those who repeatedly try to create a divide in society and delay the temple construction", he said.

Accusing the Congress of trying to delay the temple solution, he said that a senior party member (Kapil Sibal) had asked the court to delay hearing till after the Lok Sabha elections.

He asked the saints to have patience on the temple issue and assured full development of Ayodhya. He said that as chief minister, he would make all possible efforts to develop the holy city.

Yogi Adityanath said that the 'Deepotsav' to mark the return of Lord Ram from exile was an important event hosted by his government last year. He said that this would now be an annual feature.