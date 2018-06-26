search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Class 3 student beaten up by English teacher, gets stitches

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAVINDRA SESHU
Published Jun 26, 2018, 2:06 am IST
Updated Jun 26, 2018, 2:06 am IST
The matter became public his parents stated a dharna on Monday.
Gunda Charan
 Gunda Charan

Khammam: A Class 3 student was injured when his English teacher Krishna Kumari allegedly hit him with a slate for not giving the correct answer to a question at the CPS school in Wyra. This could possibly be the first reported instance of corporal punishment in schools after the new academic year began on June 1.

Gunda Charan, 8, sustained a bleeding injury and was taken to a local hospital by school officials where doctors administered him three stitches on Saturday. The matter became public his parents stated a dharna on Monday.

 

Tags: student, teacher
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Khammam




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung Galaxy S10 with triple-camera setup?

Samsung's forthcoming smartphone - Galaxy S10 will mark the tenth-anniversary of the Galaxy S series, slated to launch in 2019. (Photo credit: Gizchina/ representational image)
 

ASUS’ OnePlus 6 rival to break cover soon in India

Considering the average global pricing, ASUS could be pricing it competitively against the recently launched OnePlus 6 and the Honor 10.
 

RBI directs banks to shut down Windows XP on ATMs for once and all

RBI’s new directive could lead banks to move to latest Windows 10 OS for their machines, ensuring diminished vulnerability to cyber attacks. (Representative photo: Pexels)
 

Officials find 82 chihuahuas at home of hoarder woman who died of an accident

A vet said that the house was hazardous and dogs can’t live there (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Watch: Akshay will tug at your patriotic heartstrings with gripping Gold trailer

Screengrabs from 'Gold' trailer.
 

Mumbai rain: Here's why it is trending on Twitter

hildren play on a water-logged street at King's Circle after heavy rains, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana universities rapped for neglecting convocations

Osmania University.

Crooks cheat people with fake Paytm app in Hyderabad

Explaining how it is done, an officer of the commissioner’s task force said, “After shopping, they pretend to be using the PayTM app on their phones to pay the bill.

Hyderabad: Apps that lack delete option pose security threat

One of the biggest e-commerce app in the country, PayTM, has reportedly provided an option to delete the account via its ‘help’ section but users have complained that it does not work.

Telengana to open 31 child safety units

As many as 31 child protection units will be opened in all districts. Although many animated videos have been released about child abuse, children are not often shown the same.

Warangal: ‘Doctor refused to treat unless i apologised’

A junior doctor at the well-known government-run MGM Hospital has reportedly scared away a person who had attempted suicide, following an agrument. The patient is still missing.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham