Class 3 student beaten up by English teacher, gets stitches

Khammam: A Class 3 student was injured when his English teacher Krishna Kumari allegedly hit him with a slate for not giving the correct answer to a question at the CPS school in Wyra. This could possibly be the first reported instance of corporal punishment in schools after the new academic year began on June 1.

Gunda Charan, 8, sustained a bleeding injury and was taken to a local hospital by school officials where doctors administered him three stitches on Saturday. The matter became public his parents stated a dharna on Monday.