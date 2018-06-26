CBI moves SC to cancel Karti Chidambaram’s bail

New Delhi: The CBI on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of the bail granted by the Delhi high court to Karti Chidambaram, accused in the INX media case.

In its appeal, the CBI said the High Court had “erroneously” conducted a “detailed examination” of evidence on merits at the stage of bail, which seriously prejudiced the case of CBI.

Further the High Court had granted bail to the accused even though the matter was still pending in the trial court, which was impermissible.

It said the High Court while granting bail failed to exercise its discretion in a judicious manner without ascertaining the nature of the accusation, the nature of supporting evidence and the reasonable apprehension of tampering with the evidence in the present case,” the CBI said in its appeal.

Karti Chidambaram is accused of having received Rs 10 lakhs in kickbacks in 2007 to clear foreign investment worth Rs 305 crore for INX Media, which was owned by Peter and Indrani Mukherjea, at a time when his father P. Chidambaram was finance minister in the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government.

The CBI prayed for quashing the High Court order and to cancel his bail as several incriminating documents had been seized from the accused which required further probe.