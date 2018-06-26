Boy found dead in K'taka school was 'scolded' by teacher for watching porn

Kushalanagara (Karnataka): A Class 9 student who was found dead in the washroom of Sainik School in south Karnataka's Kodagu district was scolded by a teacher before he was found dead, police sources told NDTV.

Police told NDTV that a computer teacher scolded the 14-year-old boy for watching porn on a computer. The boy was asked to give a letter of apology.

Police sources said that the CCTV footage showed the boy, after being scolded by the computer teacher, rushed to the chemistry lab and was seen drinking a chemical. He later went to the common toilet and locked himself in. This incident took place around 1:30 pm on Saturday.

At the 4 pm attendance call, the boy was reported missing but his absence was not followed up by the authorities. It was only after the 6:30 pm roll call, when he still did not appear, his father who was working as a hockey coach at the school was informed.

The father went to his brother's house to look for his son. Meanwhile, students also searched and found the toilet door locked from inside. When the door was forced open, the boy was found and was rushed to hospital, police said. It is not clear when the child died.

The family of the boy protested outside the hospital and were joined by locals. A complaint was filed by the family and police sources say they registered a complaint of murder as that was what the family demanded.

Also Read: Class 9 boy found dead in Karnataka school toilet, family calls it murder

Police say that the family has been briefed and explained about the probe and the situation in the area is now calm.