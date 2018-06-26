Baba Ramdev backs Sterlite after meeting Vedanta boss, heaps praise on Anil Agarwal

Mumbai: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Monday claimed that the anti-Sterlite protestors in Tuticorin were instigated by “international conspirators”. His statement, in support of Sterlite and Vedanta, came soon after he met Anil Agarwal, chairman of Vedanta Resources, in London.

Ramdev shared a picture with Anil Agarwal and his wife on Twitter and showered praise on the industrialist while saluting him for his contribution in the nation-building process.

(1/2) Met @AnilAgarwal_Ved ji during my London visit. I salute his contribution in the national building process by creating lacs of jobs and economic prosperity pic.twitter.com/dcmMCcvTg0 — Swami Ramdev (@yogrishiramdev) June 25, 2018

In another tweet, he supported Sterlite and Vedanta and hinted at foreign conspiracy in the protests.

(2/2) International conspirators created ruckus at one of Vedanta’s plant in South of India through innocent local people. Industries are the temples of development for the nation. They should not be closed — Swami Ramdev (@yogrishiramdev) June 25, 2018

In May, the Tamil Nadu government “permanently” closed down the Vedanta group's copper smelter plant in Tuticorin after the anti-Sterlite protests took a violent turn when police opened fire on the protesters, which killed 13 people and left at least 102 injured.

Local residents had alleged that Sterlite had violated pollution control norms.