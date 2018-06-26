search on deccanchronicle.com
Baba Ramdev backs Sterlite after meeting Vedanta boss, heaps praise on Anil Agarwal

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : CHARUL SINGH
Published Jun 26, 2018, 3:45 pm IST
Updated Jun 26, 2018, 3:47 pm IST
Baba Ramdev claimed that the anti-Sterlite protestors in Tuticorin were instigated by 'international conspirators'.
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev met Vedanta boss Anil Agarwal and his wife in London. (Photo: Twitter/@yogrishiramdev)
Mumbai: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Monday claimed that the anti-Sterlite protestors in Tuticorin were instigated by “international conspirators”. His statement, in support of Sterlite and Vedanta, came soon after he met Anil Agarwal, chairman of Vedanta Resources, in London.

Ramdev shared a picture with Anil Agarwal and his wife on Twitter and showered praise on the industrialist while saluting him for his contribution in the nation-building process.

 

In another tweet, he supported Sterlite and Vedanta and hinted at foreign conspiracy in the protests.

In May, the Tamil Nadu government “permanently” closed down the Vedanta group's copper smelter plant in Tuticorin after the anti-Sterlite protests took a violent turn when police opened fire on the protesters, which killed 13 people and left at least 102 injured.

Local residents had alleged that Sterlite had violated pollution control norms.

