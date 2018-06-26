Day after 'Ram temple will be built' remark, UP CM meets top RSS leaders

UP CM Yogi Adityanath held talks with RSS executive head Bhaiyyaji Joshi for over two hours and they were later joined by Mohan Bhagwat. (Photo: File/PTI)

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held deliberations with the top brass of the RSS, including its chief Mohan Bhagwat, over a range of issues in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The meeting came a day after Yogi Adityanath had asserted that a Ram temple would be built in Ayodhya.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad, an RSS affiliate, had recently also deliberated upon the Ram temple issue.

The chief minister held talks with RSS executive head Bhaiyyaji Joshi for over two hours and they were later joined by Mohan Bhagwat.

The meeting also assumes significance as the BJP is gearing up for the Lok Sabha elections.

Support of right-wing organisations will play a key role for the party in Uttar Pradesh, where it is faced with a tough challenge from a likely alliance of SP and BSP.

Some VHP leaders also met Yogi Adityanath. They are in the national capital for its governing council meeting where the Ram temple issue was discussed at length.