Nation Current Affairs 26 May 2022 Yasin Malik sentence ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Yasin Malik sentence: Security alert sounded across J&K; protests in Srinagar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published May 26, 2022, 7:04 am IST
Updated May 26, 2022, 7:04 am IST
Earlier Wednesday, larger parts of Srinagar witnessed a spontaneous shut down by traders to show solidarity with Malik
Members of security personnel stand guard along a sealed area in Srinagar on May 25, 2022, after the sentencing hearing of Yasin Malik. (Photo by AFP)
 Members of security personnel stand guard along a sealed area in Srinagar on May 25, 2022, after the sentencing hearing of Yasin Malik. (Photo by AFP)

SRINAGAR: The security forces authorities have sounded alert across Jammu and Kashmir especially the Kashmir Valley following separatist leader Muhammad Yasin Malik being sentenced to life in prison by a special Delhi court in a case of terror funding and other charges.

Senior officers of the J&K police, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), other Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), paramilitary forces and the Army closeted here on Wednesday evening to review the overall security situation and the law-and-order issues emerging of the sentencing of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) leader by the NIA court.

 

The meeting chaired by Inspector General of Police (Kashmir range), Vijay Kumar, and attended, besides by senior J&K police officers and regional chiefs, the IGP of the CRPF and DIGs of the Border Security Force (BSF), the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and senior officers of the Army also took a detailed review of the security arrangement being put in place for the upcoming Amarnath yatra, the official sources said.

Earlier Wednesday, larger parts of Srinagar witnessed a spontaneous shut down by traders to show solidarity with Malik. However, the public and private transport plied as usual in and outside the summer capital.

 

Soon a crowd assembled outside the residence of the separatist leader in City’s Maisuma area to chant pro-azadi slogans and to praise him for his “valour”. When a strong contingent of J&K police and the CRPF moved in the congested locality, irate youth hurled rocks and other missiles at them, the witnesses said adding that the police fired a few teargas canisters to quell the mob.

Though the situation was brought under control immediately, tensions persisted. The authorities have decided to impose curbs on the movement of people in and around Maisuma, the sources said. Also, police and CAPF reinforcements have been fanned out to prevent a law-and-order situation arising in any part of the Valley.

 

The internet services in the Maisuma neighbourhood were suspended on Wednesday afternoon “as a precautionary measure”, the officials said terming the clash in the area earlier as an ‘isolated occurrence’.   

Meanwhile, People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), a conglomerate of J&K’s opposition regional parties and their allies from the national Left parties, has said that life imprisonment given to Malik is “unfortunate and a setback to the efforts for peace”.

“We are afraid that this will further compound the uncertainties in the region and will only fuel more alienation and separatist feelings,” PAGD chief spokesman and CPIM leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami said. He added, “The NIA Court has delivered its verdict but not justice. The triumphalism being displayed by the BJP and the corporate media is bound to prove counterproductive.” The spokesman also said that Malik should avail all legal opportunities to contest this verdict.

 

Separatist Hurriyat Conference alliance faction led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq strongly condemned the conviction and the sentence of life imprisonment for Malik and said that the JKLF had since 1994 pursued peaceful and democratic means of conflict resolution.

“As a strong votary of dialogue and negotiations between the concerned parties to the Kashmir conflict-the people of J&K, India and Pakistan, he has been relentlessly and selflessly seeking its resolution. Malik actively participated in all negotiations held on Kashmir after 2000 under various regimes in New Delhi and Islamabad. Yet he was arrested, shifted to Tihar and has now been convicted in invented cases under draconian laws, when he is actually being punished for his political beliefs on the J&K dispute and for representing the sentiments of its people,” it said in a statement here.

 

The alliance faction asked the Government of India to release all political prisoners languishing in jails across India and under house arrest and resolve the lingering Kashmir conflict peacefully “through deliberations among the parties to the dispute keeping in view the will of the people of J&K”. It added, “Imprisonment and incarceration cannot change that reality.”

However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) welcomed the verdict “even if it does not meet the expectation of the people especially those wronged by Malik.” Party leaders Nirmal Singh and Kavinder Gupta in their identical statements said that the people particularly those whose kin were murdered by the JKLF and its leader in the hey day of militancy in Kashmir had expected the court to give him capital punishment.

 

“If you ask me, the people had expected the court to give this terrorist the severest of the severe punishment for killing innocent people himself or through other terrorists of his organisation. They are disappointed but the sentences awarded to him today would be welcomed by the people of J&K and beyond,” said Mr. Gupta. He pointed out that Malik is facing trial also in two other cases pertaining to the killing of four Indian Air Force personnel in Srinagar on January 25, 1990 and the kidnapping of Rubia Sayeed, the daughter of the then Home Minister Mufti Muhammad Sayeed and that “hopefully he would be awarded death penalty in one of these cases”.

 

...
Tags: yasin malik, srinagar protest
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Horoscope 26 May 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Calling it highly improper, Shiv Sena's Saamna editorial asked, “It is another thing that the Congress and DMK are in alliance in Tamil Nadu. But what kind of a political culture is this where a CM (in picture) hugging and felicitating the killer of a former prime minister?” — PTI

Shiv Sena slams Stalin for meeting Rajiv assassination convict

Goutham Reddy’s (in picture) younger brother Mekapati Vikram would be the YSR Congress nominee. Chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy gave his nod for his candidature last month. The BJP said it would field a candidate. — Twitter

Polls in Atmakur on June 23

The DGP held a tele-conference with the Eluru DIG and the SPs on Wednesday to take stock of the developments in Konaseema district. The DGP said seven cases were booked and 46 agitators were arrested. Special teams were formed to nab 72 suspects. — By arrangement

Amalapuram violence: Home minister lauds efforts of police personnel

IndiGo operates services between Kadapa and Hyderabad every day while the services between Kadapa - Vijayawada and Kadapa-Chennai are available on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday. — Representational image/DC

Air connectivity from Kadapa to other cities



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Yasin Malik jailed for life in NIA terror funds case

JKLF chief Yasin Malik. (PTI)

Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla sacked over corruption charges

Punjab health Minister Vijay Singla (Wikipedia)

Spicejet faces ransomware attack; flights impacted

As the passengers stuck at airports raised concerns over the delay the ground staff informed them that 'the server was down'. (Representational image: PTI)

India joins US-led IPEF for trade in Indo-Pacific

From L-R: Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, US President Joe Biden, and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity at the Izumi Garden Gallery in Tokyo on May 23, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

Japan an 'indispensable partner' in India's continuing transformation: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chairman of NEC Corporation Nobuhiro Endo during a meeting in Tokyo. PM Modi is in Japan on a two-day visit to attend a summit of the Quad leaders. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->