Nation Current Affairs 26 May 2022 Poultry farmers paus ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Poultry farmers pause chicken production due to summer deaths, labour costs

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAVINDRA SESHU
Published May 26, 2022, 2:43 am IST
Updated May 26, 2022, 2:46 am IST
At present, there are 20 lakh birds across 350 poultries in the two districts, expected to meet the demand for a month
Although the price of broiler chicken touched Rs 250 per kilogram, farmers said that the high prices are not trickling down to them and only traders are benefitting. (Representational Image/ AFP)
 Although the price of broiler chicken touched Rs 250 per kilogram, farmers said that the high prices are not trickling down to them and only traders are benefitting. (Representational Image/ AFP)

Khammam: Poultry farmers in Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts have decided to temporarily suspend production of broiler chicken due to hiked labour costs and increased bird deaths during summer.

Although the price of broiler chicken touched Rs 250 per kilogram, farmers said that the high prices are not trickling down to them and only traders are benefitting.

 

At present, there are 20 lakh birds across 350 poultries in the two districts, expected to meet the demand for a month.

The districts, considered poultry hubs, produce nearly 25 lakh broiler birds per month. Most poultry farmers have agreements with companies, such as Suguna, Sneha, Venkateshwara Hatcheries and Indian Broilers.

Poultry farmers are paid Rs 3 - Rs 4 per kilogram of broiler chicken by the companies, which also provide additional support and supply bird feed to them. Retailers are given a profit margin of Rs 25 - Rs 35 per kilogram.

 

In Sattupalli, which houses 115 poultry units, farmers have not been raising new birds for the past 15 days.

K. Dayakar, alias Nani, who runs a poultry farm in Sattupalli, said he has reduced the number of birds from 40,000 to 35,000 at present and plans to reduce it to 25,000 by the next week.

Citing a loss of at least five per cent of chicks during summer, he said, “We will not buy chicks in the next few weeks.”

Individual poultry farmers in the district account for nearly 3.2 lakh birds per month.

Sources said that traders will source chicken from other districts if the count falls below the 10 lakh mark, which is the monthly consumption in the two districts. A few traders are also importing birds from Odisha, among other states.

 

N. Rama Rao, an individual poultry farmer, said, “I lost 200 birds this summer. The price of chicken that has gone above Rs 250 per kilo was of immense benefit to traders than poultry farmers. Traders give farmers a slim margin, when compared to market rates.”

Alapati Ramu, a poultry farmer in Aswaraopet, said that farmers should construct poultry units amid coconut or palm groves to keep them cool. “Poultry units should be built facing north and south as east and west-facing units are hit by more sunlight,” he said.

 

...
Tags: telangana poultry farmers
Location: India, Telangana, Khammam


Latest From Nation

Minister Raja said Naidu (in picture) is the only villain in the state. “Chandrababu was villain to NTR, YSR, KCR, Vangaveeti Mohan Ranga, Jagan, to everyone,” he said. — DC file image

Minister alleges Naidu-Pawan conspiracy behind Amalapuram arson

Kapil Sibal (ANI)

Kapil Sibal quit Congress and filed his nomination as an independent candidate

Abhilasha Barak was awarded the coveted “wings” along with 36 Army pilots by the director-general and colonel commandant of Army Aviation at a valedictory ceremony at the Combat Army Aviation Training School in Nashik. (Twitter)

Abhilasha Barak to be first woman to join the Army Aviation Corps as a combat aviator

Though the state government claimed that it restructured the districts for administrative convenience, it did not name Konaseema district after Dr BR Ambedkar similar on the lines of a new districts named as Sri Satyasai, Annamayya and Alluri Sitarama Raju, Pawan (in picture) said. (PTI)

Fresh trouble erupts at Ravulapalem on Konaseema name change



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Punjab Health Minister Vijay Singla sacked over corruption charges

Punjab health Minister Vijay Singla (Wikipedia)

Spicejet faces ransomware attack; flights impacted

As the passengers stuck at airports raised concerns over the delay the ground staff informed them that 'the server was down'. (Representational image: PTI)

India joins US-led IPEF for trade in Indo-Pacific

From L-R: Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, US President Joe Biden, and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity at the Izumi Garden Gallery in Tokyo on May 23, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

Japan an 'indispensable partner' in India's continuing transformation: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chairman of NEC Corporation Nobuhiro Endo during a meeting in Tokyo. PM Modi is in Japan on a two-day visit to attend a summit of the Quad leaders. (PTI)

Won't allow change in LAC status quo, pledges Army Chief

Chief of the Army Staff Lieutenant General Manoj Pande during his visit to the National War Memorial, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 1, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->