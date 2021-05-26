Nation Current Affairs 26 May 2021 IMA serves defamatio ...
Nation, Current Affairs

IMA serves defamation notice on Ramdev

PTI
Published May 26, 2021, 1:58 pm IST
Updated May 26, 2021, 1:58 pm IST
The notice demanded a written apology from Ramdev within 15 days of its receipt
The notice has also asked Ramdev to make a video clip contradicting all his allegations and circulate it on the social media platforms. (Photo: PTI)
 The notice has also asked Ramdev to make a video clip contradicting all his allegations and circulate it on the social media platforms. (Photo: PTI)

Dehradun: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has served a defamation notice on Ramdev for alleged disparaging remarks against allopathy and allopathic doctors, demanding an apology from him within 15 days, failing which it said it will demand a compensation of Rs 1,000 crore from the yoga guru.

The six-page notice served on behalf of IMA (Uttarakhand) secretary Ajay Khanna by his lawyer Neeraj Pandey describes the remarks by Ramdev as damaging to the reputation and the image of allopathy and around 2,000 practitioners of it who are part of the association.

 

Terming the remarks of the yoga guru a "criminal act" under section of 499 of the Indian Penal Code, the notice demanded a written apology from him within 15 days of its receipt, saying a compensation of Rs 1,000 crore will be demanded from him at the rate of Rs 50 lakh per member of the IMA if he failed to do so.

The notice has also asked Ramdev to make a video clip contradicting all his allegations and circulate it on the social media platforms where he had uploaded his earlier video levelling them.

It further asked the yoga guru to withdraw a "misleading" advertisement from all platforms endorsing "Coronil kit", a product of his firm, as an effective medicine for COVID-19, failing which an FIR and a criminal case will be lodged against him by the IMA.

 

On Sunday, Ramdev was forced to withdraw a statement made in a viral video clip in which he is heard questioning some of the medicines being used to treat the coronavirus infection and saying that "lakhs have died from taking allopathic medicines for COVID-19".

The remarks were met with vociferous protests from the doctors' association, following which Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan asked him to withdraw the "extremely unfortunate" statement.

A day later, the yoga guru posed 25 questions to the IMA in an 'open letter' on his Twitter handle, asking if allopathy offered permanent relief for ailments such as hypertension and type-1 and 2 diabetes.

 

He went on to list modern day ailments such as Parkinson's disease and wondered if allopathy had any painless cure to treat infertility as well as to reverse ageing and increase hemoglobin.

Soon after, Ramdev's close aide Acharya Balkrishna took to Twitter, saying the yoga guru and Ayurveda were being targeted by allopathic practitioners under the IMA as part of a conspiracy.

"As part of the conspiracy to convert the entire country into #Christianity, #Yoga and #Ayurveda are being maligned by targeting @yogrishiramdev jee. Countrymen, wake up now from the deep slumber otherwise the generations to come will not forgive you," Balkrishna said in a tweet.

 

...
Tags: coronil, baba ramdev coronil, baba ramdev
Location: India, Uttarakhand, Dehradun


Latest From Nation

Beneficiaries wait in a long queue for Covid-19 vaccination in Chikmagalur, Karnataka. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka's global tender for vaccines get response from 2 firms to supply Sputnik

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait holds a black flag during a protest against the farm laws marking a Black Day, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Protest flags and marches as farmers observe 'black day' to mark 6 months of stir

People queue up for coronavirus vaccine in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)

Vaccine inequality in India sends many falling through gaps

Beneficiaries wait for the COVID-19 vaccine dose outside a vaccination centre at Chhtrapati Shivaji Maharaj hospital in Thane. (Photo: PTI)

India reports 2.08 lakh Covid cases as it conducts highest single-day tests



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bharat Biotech says EUL for COVAXIN submitted to WHO, approval expected by July-Sept

The AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine got its approvals on February 15. (Photo: PTI)

India reports 2.08 lakh Covid cases as it conducts highest single-day tests

Beneficiaries wait for the COVID-19 vaccine dose outside a vaccination centre at Chhtrapati Shivaji Maharaj hospital in Thane. (Photo: PTI)

Protest flags and marches as farmers observe 'black day' to mark 6 months of stir

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait holds a black flag during a protest against the farm laws marking a Black Day, at Ghazipur border in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Major fire at HPCL plant in Visakhapatnam, no casualties reported

Videos showed huge smoke rise from the plant. (Screengrab)

Vaccine inequality in India sends many falling through gaps

People queue up for coronavirus vaccine in Mumbai. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham