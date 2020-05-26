63rd Day Of Lockdown

Nation, Current Affairs

Frontline warriors on duty at Bengaluru's Padarayanapura get tested for Covid19

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKNISHREE KARTHIK
Published May 26, 2020, 6:22 pm IST
Updated May 26, 2020, 6:34 pm IST
Cops who were posted on duty in the containment zone have been asked to give their samples for testing
Padarayanapura was among the first wards declared a containment zone and was sealed off completely in April. PTI Photo
 Padarayanapura was among the first wards declared a containment zone and was sealed off completely in April. PTI Photo

Bengaluru: The corona phenomenon in Karnataka is a sizzling pot right now and the containment zone of Padarayananapura in Bengaluru is spewing piping hot steam right now.

More than 60 cases have emerged from Padarayanapura containment zone and  officials have intensified random testing in the troubled  area. Preferance is given to vulnerable groups on frontline __ cops, pregnant women and senior citizens.

 

Padarayanapura was among the first wards declared a containment zone and was sealed off completely in April. Following this, BBMP initiated the first phase of random testing in April and recently started its second phase. Till Tuesday, the area reported 64 positive cases.

Cops who were posted on duty in the containment zone have been asked to give their samples for testing. Sources from the BBMP claimed that this is done as there are more chances for the cops to get infected while guarding the checkposts and manning the area.

Till date nearly 500 tests have been done and so far majority of them have come out negative giving an indication that spread of the virus is under control.

Out of 198 wards, 22 wards have containment zones and have 116 active cases.

Meanwhile, Karnataka recordrd another century of positive cases by Tuesday afternoon taking the total tally to 2282. Till date the interstate travellers from Maharashtra used to be high with one or two cases from Tamilnadu. While 46 cases were from Maharashtra, 21 were from Tamilnadu and 13 from Jharkhand.

Of the 100 cases - 20 from Chitradurga, 14 from Yadagiri, 13 each from Belagavi and Hassan, 11 from Davangere, 10 from Bidar, 5 from Vijayapura, 3 each from Udupi and Dakshin Kannada, 2 each from Bengaluru and Kolar and one each from Bagalkot, Chikkaballapura, Koppal and Ballari.

In two cases - one from Bengaluru and Ballari, officials have not yet traced the source of infection yet.

Two cases from Kolar and 7 cases from Davangere were infected by positive patients.

The state over all has 1514 active cases.

