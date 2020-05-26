63rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

145,278

328

Recovered

60,706

3,283

Deaths

4,174

156

Maharashtra52667157861695 Tamil Nadu170828731119 Gujarat144686636888 Delhi140536771276 Rajasthan73004056167 Madhya Pradesh68593571300 Uttar Pradesh64973660169 West Bengal38161414278 Andhra Pradesh2886189256 Bihar273773313 Karnataka218270544 Punjab2081191340 Telangana1920116456 Jammu and Kashmir166880923 Odisha14386497 Haryana121380216 Kerala8975326 Assam549634 Jharkhand4051484 Uttarakhand349584 Chhatisgarh292670 Chandigarh2661874 Himachal Pradesh223634 Tripura1981650 Goa67190 Puducherry49170 Manipur3640 Meghalaya15121 Nagaland300 Arunachal Pradesh210 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
Nation Current Affairs 26 May 2020 Coronavirus lockdown ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Coronavirus lockdown set to be extended till June 15, say sources

DECCAN CHRONICLE | ANIMESH SINGH
Published May 26, 2020, 10:07 am IST
Updated May 26, 2020, 10:59 am IST
Centre is learnt to be actively considering the option of further extending it by another two weeks.
Representational image. (PTI)
 Representational image. (PTI)

New Delhi: As COVID-19 cases continue to spike across the country and India having gained the 10th spot among the pandemic hit nations, the Centre is likely to extend the lockdown till June 15.

Highly placed sources said that with Lockdown 4.0 coming to an end on May 31, the Centre is learnt to be actively considering the option of further extending it by another two weeks.

 

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) will seek reports from all the states on the various measures taken by them during the Lockdown 4.0 (i.e. the period between May 18 and May 31), and then take a final call on the matter.
Sources indicated that the Prime Minister may not convene a meeting with chief ministers to discuss the extension this time.

Lockdown 4.0 had begun on May 18 and is scheduled to end on May 31, However, with India recording spikes in COVID-19 cases, especially in the past one week, the Centre, despite having partially opened air and rail travel, is not keen to completely remove all restrictions at one go, sources in the know indicated.

From 1,16,744 infected cases on May 21, the number of COVID-19 cases had jumped to 1,38,845 as on May 24 in the country. The death toll in India has also crossed the 4,000 mark with India also gaining the dubious distinction of entering the 10th spot among the top 10 COVID-19 affected nations.

Under such a scenario, the Centre is inclined towards adopting a cautious approach towards handling the situation arising out of the pandemic. The government is closely monitoring the situation after it partially opened the air and rail traffic.

As state governments have been given a free hand in deciding on their protocols regarding putting passengers arriving by air under quarantine or not, how the response to the opening of air and rail travel pans out in the next few days, may also influence the government’s future move regarding the lockdown, sources hinted.

...
Tags: lockdown 4.0, coronavirus lockdown, coronavirus (covid-19)


Latest From Nation

Doctors and medical staff wear protective wear while treating patients in the out-patient ward at the King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam. (DC Photo)

Corona+ mother allowed to breast-feed baby after docs dither over coronavirus

Maharashtra PWD minister and former chief minister Ashok Chavan. (PTI Photo)

Ashok Chavan admitted to Mumbai’s pvt hospital for covid treatment

Stranded Nepali migrants go back home. (ANI)

1,500 Nepali stranded guest workers in Uttarakhand return home

An air hostess arrives at the Shamshabad airport in Hyderabad as domestic flights resumed in India on Monday, 25 May, 2020. (PTI)today after a gap of two months owing to the nationwide lockdown. (PTI)

Chaos at Shamshabad: Flight cancelled and your money gone into credit shell



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
 

'My uncle died Covid positive. But his death was not listed as a Covid death. Why?'

Representative photo. (AFP)
 

Wanna know what the deal is with Bitcoin? Get your geek on, here's an explainer

In this file photo taken on March 19, 2018 a technician inspects bitcoin mining at Bitfarms in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ashok Chavan admitted to Mumbai’s pvt hospital for covid treatment

Maharashtra PWD minister and former chief minister Ashok Chavan. (PTI Photo)

Indians soar in skies again! 5-year-old travels alone, meets mother after 3 months

The aviation map of India as seen on the live flight tracker Flight Radar24 at 8 am on Tuesday.

Another Maharashtra cabinet minister tests positive for coronavirus

Another Maharashtra cabinet minister tests positive for coronavirus. (PTI Photo)

Son, wife of JK Lt Governor's advisor test Covid19 positive

Son, wife of JK Lt Governor's advisor test Covid19 positive. (PTI Photo)

As corona cases rise in India, China announces repatriation of its citizens

Representational image.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham