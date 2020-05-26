63rd Day Of Lockdown

Nation Current Affairs 26 May 2020 As corona cases rise ...
Nation, Current Affairs

As corona cases rise in India, China announces repatriation of its citizens

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published May 26, 2020
Updated May 26, 2020, 9:19 am IST
The Chinese nationals will have to pay for their return journey if they want to go back.
New Delhi: With the number of coronavirus cases steadily rising in India, China on Monday announced repatriation of those of its nationals from India who want to return. International students, tourists and temporary business inspectors, who have faced difficulties in taking temporary flights back to China, can make use of this facility, its Embassy said.

The Chinese nationals will have to pay for their return journey if they want to go back as well as agree to quarantine inspections on their return to their country. Incidentally, the past few days have also seen rise in border tensions between the two countries in the Ladakh sector although it seems unclear whether Monday’s move has anything to do with that.

 

In a statement in Mandarin, the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi told its interested nationals, “Temporary flight tickets and isolation fees for returning home are at your own expense. Air ticket prices are reasonably determined by airlines according to business model. The flight attendant bears all possible risks in the process of returning home, and consciously accepts various quarantine and epidemic prevention arrangements during the flight and after entry . Purchase of tickets shall be deemed as consent.”

It added, “In order to ensure public health and safety, diagnosed, suspected cases, those who have fever and cough symptoms within the past 14 days, and those who are in close contact with new coronary pneumonia, please do not book and take flights. If the body temperature exceeds 37.3 degrees (inclusive) or there are suspected symptoms before boarding, the airline will refuse to board.”

The Chinese Embassy said that strict quarantine inspection will be carried out at the port of entry of the flight. The Embassy added that a passenger will be liable for endangering public safety if he or she conceals his illness and contact history or is found to have taken anti-pyretics and other inhibitory drugs during the quarantine. The passenger must agree to accept the Chinese Customs' sampling of nucleic acid and blood tests, the Embassy said.

Tags: china coronavirus, beijing coronavirus, coronavirus flights


