63rd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

145,278

328

Recovered

60,706

3,283

Deaths

4,174

156

Maharashtra52667157861695 Tamil Nadu170828731119 Gujarat144686636888 Delhi140536771276 Rajasthan73004056167 Madhya Pradesh68593571300 Uttar Pradesh64973660169 West Bengal38161414278 Andhra Pradesh2886189256 Bihar273773313 Karnataka218270544 Punjab2081191340 Telangana1920116456 Jammu and Kashmir166880923 Odisha14386497 Haryana121380216 Kerala8975326 Assam549634 Jharkhand4051484 Uttarakhand349584 Chhatisgarh292670 Chandigarh2661874 Himachal Pradesh223634 Tripura1981650 Goa67190 Puducherry49170 Manipur3640 Meghalaya15121 Nagaland300 Arunachal Pradesh210 Mizoram110 Sikkim100
Nation Current Affairs 26 May 2020 Andhra Pradesh resta ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra Pradesh restarts flight operations amid rising corona cases in state

PTI
Published May 26, 2020, 2:41 pm IST
Updated May 26, 2020, 3:16 pm IST
Vijayawada and Vizag airports in Andhra Pradesh will handle eight flights each during the day.
File image of Vizag airport.
 File image of Vizag airport.

New Delhi: A day after the restart of air travel across India, domestic flight operations resumed in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday amid the state's reluctance due to rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The first flight to Vijayawada landed from Bengaluru at 6.55 am, carrying 79 passengers. The Spicejet flight returned to Bengaluru with 68 passengers, officials said. At the Vizag airport, the first flight landed from Bengaluru at 7 am.

 

On Sunday, the central government had announced that Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal will not handle any domestic flights while airports in Mumbai, Chennai and Hyderabad will see reduced operations.

Officials on Tuesday said Vijayawada and Vizag airports in Andhra Pradesh will handle eight flights each during the day.

"At Vijayawada, four flights are of IndiGo, two each are of SpiceJet and Air India," they added.

The Visakhapatnam airport is scheduled to handle eight flights on Wednesday, the officials mentioned.

Both Vijayawada and Vizag airports will handle 20 per cent of their pre-lockdown flights, they said.

Domestic passenger flights in West Bengal will resume on Thursday.

After a two-month suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic, domestic flights resumed in India on Monday with 532 flights carrying 39,231 passengers to their destinations. Around 630 flights were cancelled.

Thousands of passengers reached airports early in the morning on Monday only to be told by the staff of airlines that some of their flights have been cancelled causing hardship to them. Many people also took to social media to vent their anger.

Gripped by anxiety and uncertainty, some came from faraway towns and were on the road for several hours wanting to catch the first flight to their respective states.

The varied COVID-19 quarantine and self-isolation rules in states and also the Union Health Ministry guidelines for arriving travellers also compounded their travel woes.

The airlines, which were allowed to operate one-third of their pre-lockdown domestic services from May 25, had to further truncate their flight schedules on Sunday leading to the cancellations. All carriers except GoAir operated their flights on Monday.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh, vizag airport, vijayawada airport, coronavirus lockdown, andhra pradesh coronavirus
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Latest From Nation

Representational image (PTI)

Udupi goes from green to blazing hot

A file image of indigenously built Tejas LCA

IAF's famed 18 Squadron to be operationalised yet again on Wednesday

Delhi Police keeping an eye on the increasing traffic amid a surge in positive cases in Delhi. (PTI)

No respite from coronavirus as India records 6,535 cases in a single day

Passengers undergo thermal screening at the Shamshabad airport before boarding a flight on Monday, May 25, 2020. (PTI) resumed from today after a gap of two months owing to the nationwide lockdown. (PTI)

My first flight in the post corona era



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
 

'My uncle died Covid positive. But his death was not listed as a Covid death. Why?'

Representative photo. (AFP)
 

Wanna know what the deal is with Bitcoin? Get your geek on, here's an explainer

In this file photo taken on March 19, 2018 a technician inspects bitcoin mining at Bitfarms in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec. (Photo | AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

No respite from coronavirus as India records 6,535 cases in a single day

Delhi Police keeping an eye on the increasing traffic amid a surge in positive cases in Delhi. (PTI)

Ashok Chavan admitted to Mumbai’s pvt hospital for covid treatment

Maharashtra PWD minister and former chief minister Ashok Chavan. (PTI Photo)

Indians soar in skies again! 5-year-old travels alone, meets mother after 3 months

The aviation map of India as seen on the live flight tracker Flight Radar24 at 8 am on Tuesday.

IAF's famed 18 Squadron to be operationalised yet again on Wednesday

A file image of indigenously built Tejas LCA

Another Maharashtra cabinet minister tests positive for coronavirus

Another Maharashtra cabinet minister tests positive for coronavirus. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham