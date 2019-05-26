Telangana receives 3-day heatwave warning

The India Meteorological Department in a bulletin on Sunday said isolated pockets in the state will experience heat wave conditions from Sunday to Tuesday. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: A heatwave warning has been issued to Telangana for the next three days with people being asked to avoid exposure to direct sunlight.

The India Meteorological Department in a bulletin on Sunday said isolated pockets in the state will experience heat wave conditions from Sunday to Tuesday.

It advised people not to expose themselves directly to sunlight and take necessary precautions.

On Saturday, Ramagundam in Telangana recorded the highest maximum temperature of 45.2 degree Celsius followed by Khammam 45 and Hyderabad 42.2 degree Celsius.

Parts of Telangana have been experiencing heatwave conditions for around a month now with the mercury crossing the 40 degree Celsius mark at several places.