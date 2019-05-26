Hyderabad school headmaster takes on K Chandrasekhar Rao, suspended

Hyderabad: A government school headmaster in the city has been suspended by the school education department for making a video that alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had not kept his promises.

Mr Lateef Mohammed Khan, principal of the Government High School at Nampally, had listed out the promises in a nine-minute video and released it on social media.

Mr Khan had recorded the video in Hindi and detailed the points which he alleged were not fulfilled by the Chief Minister.

His list included Mr Rao’s alleged promises like making a Dalit the Chief Minister, giving 12 per cent reservation to Muslims and free KG to PG education.

To each promise, Mr Khan asked why it had not been fulfilled.

The video received 51 views, and it was then given sub-titles in Telugu and circulated.

Mr Khan is also the general secretary of the Civil Liberties Monitoring Committee and stated that the video was to question the government on their promises.

The video led to an inquiry by the school education department and it was found that he had violated the model code of conduct as a government employee and the process for his suspension was initiated.

He will be under suspension till the disciplinary action against him is confirmed by the department.

Mr Khan stated that he would challenge the decision in the High Court.