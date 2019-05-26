Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 26 May 2019 Cow vigilantes beat ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Cow vigilantes beat up 3 in MP for possessing beef

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published May 26, 2019, 1:21 am IST
Updated May 26, 2019, 1:21 am IST
The victims who included a Muslim couple were also allegedly forced to chant “Jai Shree Ram” by the cow vigilantes, police said.
The incident took place at Mandla under Kanhiwada block in Seoni district on May 22.
 The incident took place at Mandla under Kanhiwada block in Seoni district on May 22.

Bhopal: In the first incident of cow vigilantism in Madhya Pradesh after Congress returned to power in the state six months ago, two youths were thrashed and then made to beat a woman accompanying them by “gau rakshaks” on suspicion of carrying beef.

The victims who included a Muslim couple were also allegedly forced to chant “Jai Shree Ram” by the cow vigilantes, police said.

 

The incident took place at Mandla under Kanhiwada block in Seoni district on May 22. It however came to light when the alleged key accused uploaded the video in social media on Thursday night.

“Five people were arrested in connection with the incident and sent to jail on Saturday”, Seoni district superintendent of police (SP) Lalit Sakyawar said.

The three victims were also arrested on charges of possessing beef, police said.

According to the police, a group of cow vigilantes led by self-styled president of Shri Ram Sena based in Seoni Shubham Baghel attacked the three victims on suspicion of carrying beef.

They tied two youths in a tree and beat them mercilessly. Later, they forced the two youths to thrash the woman accompanying them.

One of the victims has been identified as Dilip Malavya, police said.

The alleged key accused, Shubham, had uploaded the video covering the incident in social media and later withdrew it when it sparked strong reactions from people.

“Police took cognisance of the video and traced down the five accused”, the investigating officer Ganesh Uike said.

Police seized 140 kg red meat from the three victims. Besides, a three-wheeler and a scooter were seized from them. The incident stirred sharp reactions from political leaders.

“Horrified to see cow vigilantes thrash an innocent Muslim with such impunity in MP. Hope @OfficeOfKNath takes swift action against these goons”, former J&K chief minister Mehebooba Mufti said in her Twitter post.

Controversy erupted when a picture in which one of the accused in the incident was seen with Pragya Singh Thakur, the newly elected BJP MP from Bhopal, on Saturday went viral in social media.

Pragya however demanded strong action against the accused.

...
Tags: cow vigilantes


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by Pragya Thakur during the NDA parliamentary board meeting at Parliament House in New Delhi on Saturday (Photo: AP)

No bigger God than Bharat Mata: PM Modi

The state government constituted the Survey Commission of Auqaf in 2001 for the second survey of Wakf properties.

Hyderabad: Minority wing wants Survey panel to stay

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and family offer sweets to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Jagan Mohan Reddy when they visited his house on Saturday to invite him for the swearing-in ceremony.

K Chandrasekhar Rao welcomes Jagan Mohan Reddy with a hug

Congress President Rahul Gandhi with Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh at the CWC meeting in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: AP)

Non-Gandhi can lead party: Rahul Gandhi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Muslim family names newborn son 'Narendra Modi' in UP

The infant's mother Menaj Begum also hailed the governance of the Narendra Modi government and expressed hope of being benefited by the next government's schemes. (Photo: ANI)
 

Here are some hilarious election result-themed memes

From comparing Indian politicians to 'Game of Thrones' characters to taking a jibe at Farhan Akhtar's late reaction tweet, memesters left no stone unturned. (Photo: ANI)
 

Warner, Smith booed by crowd in warm-up match against England

There were scattered boos when opening batsman Warner walked out to bat along with captain Aaron Finch in the warm-up match after Australia lost the toss. (News.com.au/Twitter)
 

Man slapped a staggering 52 times by girlfriend

An investigation by the police showed that the man had been slapped 52 times by the woman. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Congress worker loses bet to BJP mate on poll results, shaves off head

Sen, who shaved his head in front of the people of Harana village in Rajgarh, attributed this defeat to party's unfulfilled promise of loan waivers to the farmers. (Photo: ANI)
 

Bharat star Salman Khan remembers his co-star Laxmikant Berde; find out what he said

A still from Hum Aapke Hain Koun featuring Salman Khan and Laxmikant Berde. (Photo: YouTube/Rajshri)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Surat fire: 20 charred to death, 1 arrested, 2 fire officers suspended

Several students were seen jumping off the building to escape the inferno. (Photo: ANI twitter)

'Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas,' asserts Modi at NDA meet

Ahead of addressing the gathering, Narendra Modi bowed before the constitution before at the NDA parliamentary meeting. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Ex-Jet Airways chairman Naresh Goyal, wife denied permission to travel abroad

The checked in baggage, which was in the name of Anita Goyal, was also offloaded from the flight. (Photo: PTI)

God punished Chandrababu Naidu for his 'misdeeds': Jagan Mohan Reddy

YSRCP came to power by winning 151 seats in the 175-member Assembly and Telugu Desam Party could only secure 23 seats. (Photo: File)

Students pay tribute to victims of Surat fire in Amritsar

While speaking to ANI, Yashanpreet Kaur said that there is a dire need for the government to roll out rules for opening coaching classes and also requested the administration to make adequate arrangements to douse the fire on time. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham