‘Congress backers’ murder Maharashtra's BJP Muslim activist

Mumbai: A Muslim worker of the BJP was killed in Maharashtra’s Akola district after a group of persons, allegedly associated with the Congress, assaulted him following an argument over the Lok Sabha polls.

A district police official said the incident took place on Friday at the district’s Mohalla village, 580 km from Mumbai.

The police said that a group of ‘Congress supporters’ stormed the house of Mateen Patel, 48, after the Lok Sabha results were out. They attacked the house and dragged the victim out from the house and attacked him with sharp weapons.

He died on the spot. Mateen’s 55-year-old brother, who was seriously injured in the attack

The district police has registered offences against 10 people, including the Congress’ Akola candidate Hidayatulla Patel, and is on the lookout for them. Hidayatulla Patel suffered a humiliating defeat in the elections, coming third behind the BJP’s Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi candidate, Prakash Ambedkar.

Mateen Patel was an active BJP worker and had vigorously campaigned for Mr Dhotre, particularly in Muslim areas in the district in the elections.

Meanwhile, the district authorities have deployed State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) jawans in the area to maintain law and order situation.

“They assaulted Mateen with an iron pipe and sticks. He succumbed to his injuries on the spot,” the official said

“A case under has been registered against 10 persons, including Hidayatulla Patel,” he said.