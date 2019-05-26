Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 26 May 2019 ‘Congress back ...
Nation, Current Affairs

‘Congress backers’ murder Maharashtra's BJP Muslim activist

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 26, 2019, 2:01 am IST
Updated May 26, 2019, 2:01 am IST
A district police official said the incident took place on Friday at the district’s Mohalla village, 580 km from Mumbai.
The police said that a group of ‘Congress supporters’ stormed the house of Mateen Patel, 48, after the Lok Sabha results were out.
 The police said that a group of ‘Congress supporters’ stormed the house of Mateen Patel, 48, after the Lok Sabha results were out.

Mumbai: A Muslim worker of the BJP was killed in Maharashtra’s Akola district after a group of persons, allegedly associated with the Congress, assaulted him following an argument over the Lok Sabha polls.

A district police official said the incident took place on Friday at the district’s Mohalla village, 580 km from Mumbai.

 

The police said that a group of ‘Congress supporters’ stormed the house of Mateen Patel, 48, after the Lok Sabha results were out. They attacked the house and dragged the victim out from the house and attacked him with sharp weapons.

 He died on the spot. Mateen’s 55-year-old brother, who was seriously injured in the attack

The district police has registered offences against 10 people, including the Congress’ Akola candidate Hidayatulla Patel, and is on the lookout for them. Hidayatulla Patel suffered a humiliating defeat in the elections, coming third behind the BJP’s Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre and the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi candidate, Prakash Ambedkar.

Mateen Patel was an active BJP worker and had vigorously campaigned for Mr Dhotre, particularly in Muslim areas in the district in the elections.

Meanwhile, the district authorities have deployed State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) jawans in the area to maintain law and order situation.

“They assaulted Mateen with an iron pipe and sticks.  He succumbed to his injuries on the spot,” the official said

“A case under has been registered against 10 persons, including  Hidayatulla Patel,” he said.

...
Tags: lok sabha polls 2019


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

(Photo - DC)

Thrissur: Rotten fruits found in raids on Cool bars

(Representational Image)

Kalpetta: Youth shot dead by neighbour

A cattle fair at Dharmambudhi Lake circa 1960

Majestic journey: Iconic bus terminus turns 50

Nikhil Kumaraswamy

My son wasn’t drunk, didn’t abuse my father, says H D Kumaraswamy



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Muslim family names newborn son 'Narendra Modi' in UP

The infant's mother Menaj Begum also hailed the governance of the Narendra Modi government and expressed hope of being benefited by the next government's schemes. (Photo: ANI)
 

Here are some hilarious election result-themed memes

From comparing Indian politicians to 'Game of Thrones' characters to taking a jibe at Farhan Akhtar's late reaction tweet, memesters left no stone unturned. (Photo: ANI)
 

Warner, Smith booed by crowd in warm-up match against England

There were scattered boos when opening batsman Warner walked out to bat along with captain Aaron Finch in the warm-up match after Australia lost the toss. (News.com.au/Twitter)
 

Man slapped a staggering 52 times by girlfriend

An investigation by the police showed that the man had been slapped 52 times by the woman. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Congress worker loses bet to BJP mate on poll results, shaves off head

Sen, who shaved his head in front of the people of Harana village in Rajgarh, attributed this defeat to party's unfulfilled promise of loan waivers to the farmers. (Photo: ANI)
 

Bharat star Salman Khan remembers his co-star Laxmikant Berde; find out what he said

A still from Hum Aapke Hain Koun featuring Salman Khan and Laxmikant Berde. (Photo: YouTube/Rajshri)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jagan Mohan Reddy in a fix over whom to appoint as Speaker

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CMO gets into action, appoints additional secretary

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

ESL Narasimhan invites Jagan Mohan Reddyto form government in Andhra Pradesh

Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan (Photo: PTI)

Rousing welcome for Jagan Mohan Reddy in Hyderabad

YSRC president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy (Madhu B)

K Chandrasekhar Rao welcomes Jagan Mohan Reddy with a hug

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and family offer sweets to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Jagan Mohan Reddy when they visited his house on Saturday to invite him for the swearing-in ceremony.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham