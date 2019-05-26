Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, Current Affairs

CBI arrests lawyer in Dabholkar murder case

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 26, 2019, 1:19 am IST
Updated May 26, 2019, 1:19 am IST
The officials said the duo were part of the conspiracy and were known to the shooters.
Dhabolkar
 Dhabolkar

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested Sanatan Sanstha's advocate and legal face Sanjeev Punalekar and Vikram Bhave, a Sadhak, from Mumbai on Saturday in connection with the murder case of 67-year-old rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar. The officials said the duo were part of the conspiracy and were known to the shooters.

The CBI officials said that the arrests were made from Mumbai after their respective roles cropped up in the investigation. Punalekar allegedly suggested the destruction of the weapons after the rationalist was shot dead and also played a role in the destruction of evidence that would link the organisation with the murder. Officials said that he was in the know of the conspiracy.

 

Bhave, on the other hand, is an accused in the two low-intensity explosions that were carried out in auditoriums in Thane and Vashi in 2008. The explosions were to oppose the staging of a play that allegedly depicted Hindu gods in a bad light. Bhave was sentenced 10 years behind bars and a monetary penalty was imposed on him in connection with the blasts.

CBI officials said that after his release from prison on bail, Bhave started assisting Punalekar and they acted together while destroying evidence in the Dabholkar murder case. It is suspected that Bhave, a Thane resident, also played a pivotal role in identifying the rationalist for the shooters.

...
Tags: central bureau of investigation (cbi), sanatan sanstha


