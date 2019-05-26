BJP will not pull down govt: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: Former chief minister and BJP national vice-president Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday indicated that his party would not pull down the Kamal Nath government which survived on outside support from two BSP MLAs, one SP legislator and four Independents.

Mr Chouhan said that BJP did not believe in horse trading and Kamal Nath government would fall on its own due to infighting in ruling Congress which has intensified further after the ruling party faced debacle in the just concluded Lok Sabha elections in MP.

Congress could bag only one out of total 29 seats in the outgoing LS polls in MP. Mr Chouhan had earlier also expressed his disapproval over demand by BJP legislature party leader Gopal Bhargav that Kamal Nath government should face floor test in the house to prove its majority.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, said to be the architect of his party’s stupendous show in West Bengal in the just-concluded LS polls, had earlier also backed Mr Bhargav on the issue.

“The Kamal Nath government may not last 22 days”, he had predicted a couple of days ago.