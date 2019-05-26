Cricket World Cup 2019

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Current Affairs 26 May 2019 BJP will not pull do ...
Nation, Current Affairs

BJP will not pull down govt: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 26, 2019, 1:54 am IST
Updated May 26, 2019, 1:54 am IST
“The Kamal Nath government may not last 22 days”, he had predicted a couple of days ago.
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
 Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: Former chief minister and BJP national vice-president Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday indicated that his party would not pull down the Kamal Nath government which survived on outside support from two BSP MLAs, one SP legislator and four Independents.

Mr Chouhan said that BJP did not believe in horse trading and Kamal Nath government would fall on its own due to infighting in ruling Congress which has intensified further after the ruling party faced debacle in the just concluded Lok Sabha elections in MP.

 

Congress could bag only one out of total 29 seats in the outgoing LS polls in MP. Mr Chouhan had earlier also expressed his disapproval over demand by BJP legislature party leader Gopal Bhargav that Kamal Nath government should face floor test in the house to prove its majority.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, said to be the architect of his party’s stupendous show in West Bengal in the just-concluded LS polls, had earlier also backed Mr Bhargav on the issue.

“The Kamal Nath government may not last 22 days”, he had predicted a couple of days ago.

...
Tags: shivraj singh chouhan


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

(Photo - DC)

Thrissur: Rotten fruits found in raids on Cool bars

(Representational Image)

Kalpetta: Youth shot dead by neighbour

A cattle fair at Dharmambudhi Lake circa 1960

Majestic journey: Iconic bus terminus turns 50

Nikhil Kumaraswamy

My son wasn’t drunk, didn’t abuse my father, says H D Kumaraswamy



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Muslim family names newborn son 'Narendra Modi' in UP

The infant's mother Menaj Begum also hailed the governance of the Narendra Modi government and expressed hope of being benefited by the next government's schemes. (Photo: ANI)
 

Here are some hilarious election result-themed memes

From comparing Indian politicians to 'Game of Thrones' characters to taking a jibe at Farhan Akhtar's late reaction tweet, memesters left no stone unturned. (Photo: ANI)
 

Warner, Smith booed by crowd in warm-up match against England

There were scattered boos when opening batsman Warner walked out to bat along with captain Aaron Finch in the warm-up match after Australia lost the toss. (News.com.au/Twitter)
 

Man slapped a staggering 52 times by girlfriend

An investigation by the police showed that the man had been slapped 52 times by the woman. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Congress worker loses bet to BJP mate on poll results, shaves off head

Sen, who shaved his head in front of the people of Harana village in Rajgarh, attributed this defeat to party's unfulfilled promise of loan waivers to the farmers. (Photo: ANI)
 

Bharat star Salman Khan remembers his co-star Laxmikant Berde; find out what he said

A still from Hum Aapke Hain Koun featuring Salman Khan and Laxmikant Berde. (Photo: YouTube/Rajshri)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jagan Mohan Reddy in a fix over whom to appoint as Speaker

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh CMO gets into action, appoints additional secretary

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

ESL Narasimhan invites Jagan Mohan Reddyto form government in Andhra Pradesh

Telangana Governor ESL Narasimhan (Photo: PTI)

Rousing welcome for Jagan Mohan Reddy in Hyderabad

YSRC president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy (Madhu B)

K Chandrasekhar Rao welcomes Jagan Mohan Reddy with a hug

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and family offer sweets to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister-designate Jagan Mohan Reddy when they visited his house on Saturday to invite him for the swearing-in ceremony.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham