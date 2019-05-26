Cricket World Cup 2019

Amethi ex-pradhan murder: CM sets 12-hour deadline for arrest of culprits

ANI
Published May 26, 2019, 5:46 pm IST
Updated May 26, 2019, 5:46 pm IST
Singh is a close associate of BJP's Smriti Irani, who trounced Rahul Gandhi in Amethi and campaigned extensively in her favour.
'On the unfortunate murder of Ex Pradhan Surendra Singh of Amethi, Chief Minister has directed the DGP to take severe and effective action,' office of Uttar Pradesh CM informed. (Photo: File)
Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has set a 12-hour deadline to nab culprits who killed ex-pradhan Surendra Singh of Amethi and has dispatched Inspector General, Lucknow for monitoring the probe.

"On the unfortunate murder of Ex Pradhan Surendra Singh of Amethi, Chief Minister has directed the DGP to take severe and effective action and show results by today evening in the next 12 hours and catch the culprits. IG Lucknow has been dispatched for monitoring on the ground," office of Uttar Pradesh CM informed.

Newly elected Amethi MP, Smriti Irani reached Singh's native place to offer condolences and also paid floral tributes to the deceased.

Surendra Singh was shot at by unidentified assailants when he was sleeping in the verandah of his house at around 3 am on Sunday. He was rushed to a trauma centre in Lucknow where he succumbed to injuries, police said.

OP Singh, DGP, Uttar Pradesh told ANI that seven people have been detained during the investigation and said, "Intensive investigations are underway. Seven people have been detained for questioning. Apart from this, three companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been deputed."

Singh further said that the police is confident of solving the case within the next 12 hours. "We have found vital clues through electronic surveillance. We're confident of solving the case in the next 12 hours".

"The postmortem of the victim is underway in Lucknow. We will later go through the report, which we hope will fetch us important details related to the case," he further added.

According to the DGP, there is a possibility of further arrests and said the police is looking into all aspects of the killing, including political rivalry.

Singh's son alleged a role of Congress supporters in the killing of his father.

