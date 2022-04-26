Nation Current Affairs 26 Apr 2022 SC to hear pleas rel ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SC to hear pleas related to Article 370 in July

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PRAMOD KUMAR
Published Apr 26, 2022, 12:56 am IST
Updated Apr 26, 2022, 12:57 am IST
A bench headed by CJ Ramana said it will list in July the bunch of petitions challenging the validity of the law scrapping Article 370
Supreme Court (PTI)
 Supreme Court (PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it will list for hearing in July a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 conferring special status to Jammu and Kashmir and the J&K Reorganisation Act 2019, which split Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana said it will try to list in July the bunch of petitions challenging the validity of the law scrapping Article 370 as senior lawyers P. Chidambaram and Shekhar Naphade mentioned the petitions for an early hearing.

 

“This is the Article 370 matter... the delimitation is also going on,” Mr Naphade told the bench in a mentioning. “Let me see after (summer) vacation. This is a five-judge matter. Give details, we will list it. There are some issues with judges and bench compositions,” CJI Ramana said.

A number of petitions are pending in the court challenging the validity of the law scrapping Article 370 of the Constitution that conferred special status to J&K and bifurcating the state into two Union territories.

Subsequently, some petitions were filed against the government’s action for delimitation in accordance with the J&K Reorganisation Act 2019.

 

These petitions said that sweeping and irreversible changes are being brought about by the Centre that impact the rights of a large number
of people, despite the fact that the petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 conferring special status to J&K and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union territories are pending in the top court.

The petitions have stated the Centre has constituted a delimitation
commission to mark the boundaries in the territory for all constituencies before an Assembly election can be held.

 

On August 5, 2019, the Central government announced its decision to
revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir granted under Article
370 and split the region into two Union territories.

A five-judge bench headed by Justice Ramana (who later became CJI) and comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, R. Subhash Reddy (since
retired), B.R. Gavai and Surya Kant had on March 2, 2020, declined the plea to refer the abrogation of Article 370 conferring special status to J&K and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union territories to a larger seven-judge bench.

 

The five-judge Constitution Bench had declined to refer the matter to a
larger seven-judge bench, noting that there was no conflict in the position taken by earlier two benches of the strength of five judges each on the interpretation of Article 370 of the Constitution -- now abrogated.

The court then said the schedule for the hearing of the main matter -- challenging the abrogation of Article 370 -- would depend on the hearing of the Sabarimala and other matters relating to gender justice and essential religious practices by a nine-judge bench.

 

A number of petitions have been filed in the court, including those by the National Conference, veteran journalist Prem Shankar Jha, People’s Union of Civil Liberties (PUCL), J&K High Court Bar Association, as well as private individuals, lawyers and activists, challenging the abrogation of Article 370 and the J&K Reorganisation Act, 2019.

...
Tags: article 370, chief justice n.v. ramana, j&k reorganisation act 2019
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (DC)

TRS set to celebrate foundation day

Living in constant fear, waiting for something to happen and then call for help and normalizing such abuses unless raped must stop. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)

Girls suffer sexual abuse in silence

Last month, proposals were invited from reputed and experienced firms for carrying out pre-feasibility study for the proposed semi-high speed rail connectivity in the two corridors. (Representational Image/ PTI)

No takers for rail project to Vizag

It was identified that when all the staff memebers left, Gopi Krishna had alone remained in the control room on April 22 till 5.28 pm during which the incident occurred. — DC Image

TTD suspends asst. technician for broadcast of other channels on LED screens



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India, EU to launch Trade and Technology Council to deepen strategic cooperation

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen(L) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi(R). (Image via ANI)

Culture a common thread binding all Indians: Amit Shah

: Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits Mahakavi Bharathiyar Memorial Museum in Puducherry. (PTI Photo)

India's military spending 3rd highest in world after US, China: Reports

Sixty four per cent of capital outlays in the military budget of 2021 were earmarked for acquisitions of domestically produced arms. (Representational image: DC)

Prime Minister flags off projects worth Rs.20 crore in J&K

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at a function to commemorate the annual Panchayati Raj, or grassroots democracy, Day in Palli village near Jammu, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (AP/Channi Anand)

J&K Gen Next will have better future, vows PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves towards supporters during a rally on Panchayati Raj Day, at Palli in Samba district, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Union Minister Jitendra Singh and J&K Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha is also seen. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->