Police foil teachers ’Chalo CMO’ march

Police detained the Teachers union leaders near Tummalapalli Kalakshetram, demanding the cancellation of the Central Pension Scheme (CPS) in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo:DC)

VIJAYAWADA: Police foiled the ’Chalo CMO’ march of the United Teachers Federation (UTF) and other organisations demanding cancellation of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). The police arrested the leaders and activists who tried to go to the CMO.

The UTF had started bike rallies under Poru Garjana on April 18. UTF president N. Venkateswarulu and general secretary K.S.S. Prasad demanded that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy announce the cancellation of the CPS by April 24. Else, they would hold the ‘Chalo CMO’.

Police denied permission and asked the organizations to call off the protest.

However, UTF leaders and activists in large numbers had already reached Vijayawada. On Monday, the police installed pickets on the outskirts and stopped other activists from entering the city at Machilipatnam, Nuzvid, Pottipadu tollgate, Kankipadu, Penamaluru, Mangalagiri and Guntur.

The activists who reached Vijayawada in advance rushed to Tummalpalli Kalakshetram and were arrested. UTF’s Venkateswarulu and secretary Prasad said that the CPS affected 2 lakh employees and teachers.