Nation Current Affairs 26 Apr 2022 Active COVID-19 case ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Active COVID-19 cases in country dip to 15,636

PTI
Published Apr 26, 2022, 11:27 am IST
Updated Apr 26, 2022, 11:27 am IST
A reduction of 886 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at a vaccination centre, in Gurugram (PTI Photo)
 A health worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at a vaccination centre, in Gurugram (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: With 2,483 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,30,62,569, while the active cases dipped to 15,636, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,23,622 with 1,399 new fatalities as Assam reconciled 1,347 deaths and Kerala 47 due to the infection, the data updated at 8 am stated.

 

"The total cases, discharge and deaths provided by Assam in its media bulletin have been considered along with the number of Covid positive patients dead due to other reasons to reflect the current figures. The state has reported zero deaths in the last 24 hours," the Union Health ministry said.

Kerala also reported zero deaths in the last 24 hours and 47 deaths were declared as per appeal.

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded as 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

 

A reduction of 886 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.55 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.58 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,23,311, while the case fatality rate was 1.22 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 187.95 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

 

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

Apart from Assam and Kerala, four deaths were reported from Punjab and one from Delhi.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

...
Tags: covid 19, india covid update, covid daily positivity rate
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Supreme Court (PTI)

Ram Navami violence: SC junks plea seeking setting up of judicial commission

The assistant director demanded money for the release of the state share of marketing incentive to handloom weavers and issuing a cheque for Rs 3. 94 lakh. — Representational image/DC

ACB arrests handlooms official

An auto driver and resident of Amberpet, he was earlier involved in 11 vehicle theft cases and had been arrested, DCP, North Zone, Chandana Deepti said. (Representational image)

Vehicle lifter held, bikes seized

Desirous and eligible candidates may apply Online in the prescribed proforma which will be made available on Website (www.tslprb.in) from May 2, 2022 to May 20, 2022. (Representational image/DC)

Notification to recruit 16,000 cops issued



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Modi, EU chief hold talks; agree on establishment of trade council

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with European Commission Ursula Gertrud von der Leyen during the Raisina Dialogue 2022, in New Delhi, Monday, April 25, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Uniform Civil Code a good step, open to implementing it in Himachal: CM Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur (PTI file image)

Palli enters history as India's first 'carbon neutral panchayat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a rally on Panchayati Raj Day, at Palli in Samba district, Sunday. (PTI)

Won't hesitate to cross border if terrorists target India from outside: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks during a function honouring the war heroes of 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War, in Guwahati, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (PTI Photo)

India, EU to launch Trade and Technology Council to deepen strategic cooperation

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen(L) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi(R). (Image via ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->