Schools, colleges close tomorrow for summer vacations in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The Telangana state government on Sunday announced that summer vacations for schools and colleges in the state will start from Tuesday, April 27, and continue till May 31. In other words, Monday will be the last working day for these institutions.

The government decided to close down educational institutions after reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the state and across the country.

The decision comes after associations of teachers across the state submitted representations to the education department that they are being exposed to the threat of Covid-19 because they have to attend schools and colleges every day, despite hardly any students coming to attend classes. Many of the teachers have contracted Covid-19 as a result.

While vacations have been declared until May 31, there has been no word from state government on commencement of the new academic session.

In an earlier conversation with this correspondent, education department authorities had however, hinted that the next academic session could begin in June second week. The same was reported by Deccan Chronicle on March 30.